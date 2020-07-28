AllBadgers
Former Wisconsin DL J.J. Watt Named to NFL Top 100 List

Jake Kocorowski

The NFL Network continued its unveiling of the Top 100 Players of 2020 on Monday, and of course, J.J. Watt would be on it.

Watt, the former Wisconsin Badgers defensive end turned NFL standout, found himself on the list at No. 45. 

The Pewaukee, Wis., native has played in 112 games in nine years for the Texans, accumulating 96 sacks as one of the best defensive players to ever come out of Wisconsin's football program. He also won three NFL defensive player of the year awards between 2012 and 2015.

In 2012 and 2014, Watt recorded 20.5 sacks in each season. He lead the league in that category in both 2012 and 2015, the latter of which he tallied 17.5.

Of course, Watt was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft with the No. 11 overall selection. Before that, the former Central Michigan tight end transferred and walked on to Wisconsin. He moved to the defensive side of the ball and has thrived ever since. 

A Lott IMPACT trophy winner, consensus first-team All-Big Ten performer and second-team All-American by the AP and Sports Illustrated, Watt recorded 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2010.

On Sunday evening, former Wisconsin left tackle and current New Orleans saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk checked in at No. 82 on the network's Top 100 Players of 2020

Will more Badgers be added to the list? Tune in for more throughout the week on AllBadgers.com. Follow along on Twitter and Facebook for updates, analysis and more!

