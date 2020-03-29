AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

How Joe Schobert Fits with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jake Kocorowski

A few former Wisconsin Badgers found (either reportedly or officially) new homes in the NFL within the past two weeks.

On March 19, Jacksonville officially announced that linebacker Joe Schobert had "agreed to terms to a five-year contract." 

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, Schobert emerged to become one of the league's leading tacklers. According to NFL.com's stats, the linebacker has recorded 100 or more tackles in the past three seasons.

In 2019, his 133 stops ranked 10th in the NFL. Two seasons prior to that as a second-year player, he finished tied for first along with Green Bay's Blake Martinez and Buffalo's Preston Brown with 144.

Last season, he also recorded a career-high four interceptions.

AllBadgers.com caught up with Schobert last week regarding his new professional home in the AFC South. Now, we caught up with JaguarCentral's John Shipley to discuss how the former Big Ten linebacker of the year fits with Jacksonville.

What were your overall impressions of the signing?

Shipley: The Jaguars badly needed a veteran inside linebacker after Myles Jack, who played the spot the last two seasons, regressed in a big way in 2019. Schobert maybe isn't the run-stuffer the Jaguars really needed, but he is great in coverage and at creating takeaways and is, at worst, a serviceable starter. This was their best offseason signing because Schobert brings consistency as well as allows Jack to move to weak-side linebacker, a better fit for his skills.

Schobert will plug in at middle linebacker. What roles are required within Jacksonville's defense, and how do you feel the former Badger can fulfill them?

Shipley: Ultimately the middle linebacker is vital in the Jaguars' 4-3 defense. Not only does the linebacker have to cover a lot of ground vs. the run and the pass, but the player at the position typically wears the green dot for the Jaguars, which means he is the one who relays the play calls from the sideline and helps line the defense up. Schobert has the athleticism to thrive in the Jaguars' run and chase run defensive scheme, while his range in coverage makes him a valuable piece in defending the middle of the field.

Where do you feel he can positively impact the Jaguars, and vice versa, any concerns about the signing?

Shipley: The Jaguars' issues at linebacker last season were rampant. Players struggled to get lined up pre-snap or adjust post-snap, and it seemed like there was too much thinking and too little attacking. Schobert should be able to help the Jaguars simply by being a consistent and steady presence in the middle of the defense who does his job and doesn't try to cover for too many others mistakes. The only real concern with the Schobert signing is his issues vs. the run at times and the Jaguars' lack of big bodies on the defensive line in front of him, but his strengths should offset this

Lastly, does the signing affect another former Badger, Leon Jacobs, at the linebacker spots?

Shipley: The Jaguars' staff is really big on Leon Jacobs, which makes sense considering how much he improved in 2019. Luckily for him, he plays strongside linebacker in the Jaguars' base defense, so Schobert won't be taking any snaps away from Jacobs. If anything, Jacobs' role may increase next season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 P Gavin Meyers Commits to Wisconsin, His "Dream School"

A chat with the specialist.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Basketball Signees Claim Honors

Two Badgers claim esteemed awards to close out their prep careers.

Jake Kocorowski

How Melvin Gordon Fits with the Denver Broncos

A chat with Mile High Huddle on the newest Bronco in the backfield.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun Makes Sports Illustrated's Top 50 Big Board

Check out the above video for how high he is ranked!

Jake Kocorowski

March Brings New Team, New Family Role for New Jacksonville LB Joe Schobert

The former Badger chats about the newest addition to the household and his new professional home.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten Extends Suspension of Organized Team Activities

No OTAs until May, at the least.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. on Wisconsin Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus

"He’s got bust potential because of that, but he’s also got boom potential ..."

Jake Kocorowski

How Derek Watt Fits with the Pittsburgh Steelers

A chat with AllSteelers.com on a former Badger finding a new home in the AFC.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Compliments Two Wisconsin Linebackers

The longtime NFL Draft expert discusses two productive Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Wisconsin Commits Named Gatorade State Players of the Year

More accolades for these future Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski