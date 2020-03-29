How Joe Schobert Fits with the Jacksonville Jaguars

A few former Wisconsin Badgers found (either reportedly or officially) new homes in the NFL within the past two weeks.

On March 19, Jacksonville officially announced that linebacker Joe Schobert had "agreed to terms to a five-year contract."

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, Schobert emerged to become one of the league's leading tacklers. According to NFL.com's stats, the linebacker has recorded 100 or more tackles in the past three seasons.

In 2019, his 133 stops ranked 10th in the NFL. Two seasons prior to that as a second-year player, he finished tied for first along with Green Bay's Blake Martinez and Buffalo's Preston Brown with 144.

Last season, he also recorded a career-high four interceptions.

AllBadgers.com caught up with Schobert last week regarding his new professional home in the AFC South. Now, we caught up with JaguarCentral's John Shipley to discuss how the former Big Ten linebacker of the year fits with Jacksonville.

What were your overall impressions of the signing?

Shipley: The Jaguars badly needed a veteran inside linebacker after Myles Jack, who played the spot the last two seasons, regressed in a big way in 2019. Schobert maybe isn't the run-stuffer the Jaguars really needed, but he is great in coverage and at creating takeaways and is, at worst, a serviceable starter. This was their best offseason signing because Schobert brings consistency as well as allows Jack to move to weak-side linebacker, a better fit for his skills.

Schobert will plug in at middle linebacker. What roles are required within Jacksonville's defense, and how do you feel the former Badger can fulfill them?

Shipley: Ultimately the middle linebacker is vital in the Jaguars' 4-3 defense. Not only does the linebacker have to cover a lot of ground vs. the run and the pass, but the player at the position typically wears the green dot for the Jaguars, which means he is the one who relays the play calls from the sideline and helps line the defense up. Schobert has the athleticism to thrive in the Jaguars' run and chase run defensive scheme, while his range in coverage makes him a valuable piece in defending the middle of the field.

Where do you feel he can positively impact the Jaguars, and vice versa, any concerns about the signing?

Shipley: The Jaguars' issues at linebacker last season were rampant. Players struggled to get lined up pre-snap or adjust post-snap, and it seemed like there was too much thinking and too little attacking. Schobert should be able to help the Jaguars simply by being a consistent and steady presence in the middle of the defense who does his job and doesn't try to cover for too many others mistakes. The only real concern with the Schobert signing is his issues vs. the run at times and the Jaguars' lack of big bodies on the defensive line in front of him, but his strengths should offset this

Lastly, does the signing affect another former Badger, Leon Jacobs, at the linebacker spots?

Shipley: The Jaguars' staff is really big on Leon Jacobs, which makes sense considering how much he improved in 2019. Luckily for him, he plays strongside linebacker in the Jaguars' base defense, so Schobert won't be taking any snaps away from Jacobs. If anything, Jacobs' role may increase next season.