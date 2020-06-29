Jonathan Taylor Selected to BTN's All-Decade Team

Put another honor on the resume of former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

On Monday, the Big Ten Network started to release its all-decade team for football, and Taylor was named as one of its running backs alongside former Penn State standout Saquon Barkley.

Taylor finished his career as one of the greatest backs not just in Wisconsin history but in FBS lore. He was named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (all for his 2018 and 2019 seasons).

During those three years at UW, Taylor ran for 6,174 yards on 6.67 yards per attempt and 50 touchdowns via the ground game. In Wisconsin's record books, he ranks second all-time in school history in rushing yards behind Ron Dayne and second in yards per carry behind Melvin Gordon.

For that matter as the program noted in a January press release, he ranks second all-time in Big Ten history in rushing yards and sixth in career touchdowns (55).

In 2019, Taylor carried the ball a career-high 320 times for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five scores.

On top of his Doak Walker and All-American honors mentioned previously, the Salem, N.J., native also claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades for the third straight year last season.

Taylor declared for the 2020 NFL Draft in early January, and the Indianapolis Colts selected the Badger back in the second round with the No. 41 overall pick in late April.

BTN's All-Decade team was created by a group of 24 voters selected by the network. Hear more from Taylor about the distinction in an interview with BTN's Rick Pizzo.