Wisconsin Announces Jonathan Taylor, Dana Rettke as Athletes of the Year

Two familiar Badgers claimed distinct honors from Wisconsin, as the athletic department announced Dana Rettke and Jonathan Taylor as its athletes of the year.

As the press release states, Rettke claimed her third consecutive first-team All-America selection in 2019 and helped guide UW's volleyball program to last year's national championship game. The junior middle blocker also added Big Ten player of the year accolades to her resume after a season where she led the conference in blocks per set (1.45) and placed third and fifth in hitting percentage (.390) and kills per set (3.75), respectively.

Before becoming a second-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in late April, Taylor etched his name into Wisconsin's record books as a two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American. He finished his time at UW with 6,174 rushing yards, No. 2 all-time at UW and in the Big Ten, with 55 total touchdowns.

In 2019 to cap his three-year run in Madison, Taylor ran for 2,003 yards on 6.3 yards per attempt, and he also caught 26 passes for 252 yards. The Salem, N.J., native combined to score 26 total touchdowns, which led the FBS last year.

Here is the full press release from UW on Tuesday: