How Jonathan Taylor Fits with the Indianapolis Colts

Running back Jonathan Taylor was the first Wisconsin Badger taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, when the Indianapolis Colts traded up and selected him with the No. 41 overall pick on April 24.

Taylor punished opposing defenses at the college level, gaining over 6,174 yards on 6.67 yards per carry at UW. Now, he heads to the next level and playing for an AFC South franchise that -- like the program he played for the past three years in Madison -- enjoys running the football.

How does Taylor fit with the Colts? I asked AllColts.com's Phillip B. Wilson about the pick and what could lie ahead for the two-time Doak Walker Award winner and unanimous first-team All-American. Be sure to check out the Q & A below, and also the first part of our video above.

First off, what went through your head when you heard that the Indianapolis Colts decided to trade up and ultimately select Jonathan Taylor?

"Well, I'm going to get a little biased here on you, OK, because I suggested in both of my mocks that the Colts take a running back in the second round and some people thought I was nuts. But I was convinced with Marlon Mack entering a contract year and his injury history that it made sense, and I had three guys in mind. I had D'Andre Swift of Georgia, I had Jonathan Taylor, I had J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State. Then I also added Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU. So when Edwards-Helaire goes to the (Kansas City) Chiefs with the last pick of the first round, I'm wondering in my head, 'OK,' is this going to start a run of running backs to the second round when we get back to picking guys on Friday night. Chris Ballard, the Colts' GM, was worried about it, because Taylor was there. Taylor's coming down a little bit, but Ballard's thinking that somebody might take Taylor ahead of him, and he said the worst thing in the world is when somebody gets taken right in front of you. I kept thinking that maybe he was talking about Tee Higgins, the Clemson wide receiver, going to the Bengals right before the Colts picked at (No.) 34. So Ballard is not known for trading up -- he's traded down in each of his four drafts -- but this time, he gets a call or a little bit of encouragement. I called it a nudge. Colts owner Jim Ersay said, 'Hey, if you want him, you guys talked about him, you said you loved him, go get him.'

"So Ballard got bold, traded a fifth-round pick, moved up three spots, got him. It didn't end up burning him because he made a third-round trade down and got the fifth-round pick back from Detroit. It shows how much the Colts liked him and wanted him."

Looking at Jonathan Taylor and that running back room, you talked about Marlon Mack. Who else will he have to compete with for reps, for snaps, but also how does his skill set fit that Indianapolis offense?

"Well, here's what I think of Taylor, and it jumps out at me because as I told you when we were off camera, I've seen him in person. Not as much as you, but I grew up in Ohio. I'm a Buckeye guy. I was stringing for AP in the Big Ten title game when he ripped off that run for a touchdown in the first half. I know he's got power. I know he's downhill like a locomotive -- when he gets going, watch out. I also see a seasoned guy who sees the holes, lets the play develop the blocking.

"Marlon Mack is a speed guy. He's a former fourth-round pick who I think they've gotten great value out of. I think Jonathan Taylor is a workhorse. I think he can do whatever you ask him to do. I will be surprised if by the end of the year we're not talking about Taylor as the No. 1 back with the Colts.

"I think you give Mack the respect he deserves as the starter. He's coming off his first 1,000-yard season. It did take him three years to do it, and he has missed six games in the last two years so he does get nicked up. I mean, every running back gets nicked up. It's a perishable position, but that was part of my concern and why I thought the Colts should draft a running back. I just thought they needed a little more pop. I think Taylor gives him that. I think regardless whether he starts or backs up, I think you're going to see a lot of him.

"They like to use Nyheim Hines as a third-down specialist. He's a little scatback who's great at catching passes, so Taylor might not get as many balls thrown to him at least on third down, but I like his size. I think he's an excellent fit. I think he gives the Colts that power they haven't had because they've had basically speed. And a lot of times (with) speed you can gang up in the box, load the box up and stuff speed. You got power, that's a different proposition. You gotta account for that."

Looking at some of the executives, the coaches that you spoke with regarding the draft, anything else that stood out from their comments about Taylor?

"Well, it was interesting, Chris Ballard said that he preaches all the time to his scouting staff toughness and reliability. And he was referring to Michael Pittman Jr., the USC wide receiver taken at (No.) 34 by the Colts, and he was referring to Taylor. He said that proves itself out over time. When a player is tough and he's reliable, it resonates in the locker room. Guys know they can count on him. They're leaders, whether they talk or not. I know, again, Taylor's very polished, smooth in his interviews, comes across as confident but not too cocky. I like his style. But I think that's what this team needs.

"Quinton Nelson is not big on interviews, but nobody would dispute that offensive guard going all-Pro the last two years, his first two years in the league, is he embodies that whole image of toughness and reliability. 'Don't talk about it, just do it,' and I think Taylor fits that perfectly. I know we're using those words over -- toughness, physicality, power -- we're throwing it all out there, but it does matter. I mean in the NFL, everybody thinks they're going to be a star, they're going to last forever, they're gonna make millions of dollars, but there have been great players that just didn't make it because their bodies failed them. The tougher you are, the more physical you are, the harder you work, there's something be said for that paying off for guys. Not saying that Taylor's a shoe in to be an All-Pro or a Hall of Famer someday, but I think he's got everything it takes to be what we hope he can be, and that's the No. 1 back in Indy and if he has longevity, who knows? Edgerrin James, maybe I should be texting Edgerrin and say, 'Look out, 'Edge,' this guy's coming for your all-time rushing record with the Colts."