Indianapolis Colts Officially Sign RB Jonathan Taylor

Four Wisconsin Badgers were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft a few weeks back, and on Friday, Jonathan Taylor officially became an Indianapolis Colt.

The AFC South organization announced on Friday that it had signed Taylor, along with fourth-round quarterback Jacob Eason and sixth-round linebacker Jordan Glasgow.

Taylor heard his name called in the second round with the 41st overall pick of this year's draft. He finished his collegiate career as one of the greatest backs not just in Wisconsin history but in FBS lore. The Salem, N.J., native was named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year.

In his three seasons at UW, Taylor accumulated 6,174 yards on 6.67 yards per attempt and 50 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, Taylor carried the ball a career-high 320 times for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five scores. On top of his Doak Walker and All-American honors mentioned previously, he also claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors for the third straight year.

Now, he will team with Marlon Mack to form a formidable one-two punch for the Colts. Be sure to catch how the Badger could make an impact with Frank Reich's team in our conversations with AllColts.com's Phillip B. Wilson.

