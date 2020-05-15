AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Indianapolis Colts Officially Sign RB Jonathan Taylor

Jake Kocorowski

Four Wisconsin Badgers were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft a few weeks back, and on Friday, Jonathan Taylor officially became an Indianapolis Colt.

The AFC South organization announced on Friday that it had signed Taylor, along with fourth-round quarterback Jacob Eason and sixth-round linebacker Jordan Glasgow.

Taylor heard his name called in the second round with the 41st overall pick of this year's draft. He finished his collegiate career as one of the greatest backs not just in Wisconsin history but in FBS lore. The Salem, N.J., native was named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year.

In his three seasons at UW, Taylor accumulated 6,174 yards on 6.67 yards per attempt and 50 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, Taylor carried the ball a career-high 320 times for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five scores. On top of his Doak Walker and All-American honors mentioned previously, he also claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors for the third straight year.

Now, he will team with Marlon Mack to form a formidable one-two punch for the Colts. Be sure to catch how the Badger could make an impact with Frank Reich's team in our conversations with AllColts.com's Phillip B. Wilson.

More Coverage of Jonathan Taylor from AllBadgers.com/Sports Illustrated

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Jump Around Wisconsin' Creates Unique Fan Experience, Bonding During Pandemic

"It was just to get a couple neighbors together and jump around and feel good for five minutes on a Saturday.”

Jake Kocorowski

Connor Allen on Who's Next for Wisconsin's Specialists

#SpecialistsDeserveMoreThanOneArticleToo, and a former Badger walk-on chats about assistant Chris Haering's room for next season.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Recruit Leo Blackburn Jr.

The Badgers head back into Georgia for an offer.

Jake Kocorowski

How June Official Visits Have Affected the Wisconsin Badgers

With the updated dead period schedule, a quick look back over the past couple of years to see how these officials in June have helped the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Top Quarterback Performances Against Wisconsin During Paul Chryst Era

We looked at some great Badgers performances under center yesterday; now, we flip the page to see who picked apart Wisconsin's great defense in recent memory.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Best Wisconsin QB Performances in Paul Chryst Head Coaching Era

A new series breaks down some key performances by Badgers (and other players) since Chryst took over as head coach.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

A.J. Taylor Continues Rehab Grind After Achilles Injury

Checking in with the former Wisconsin wide receiver as he progresses back from a torn Achilles suffered in the regular season finale at Minnesota.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Specialist Tyler Bittman Receives Walk-On Opportunity from Wisconsin

An in-state kicker from a prominent program hears from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

akschaaf

For Connor Allen, Playing for Wisconsin "Truly a Dream Come True"

A chat with the former punter and holder days after officially graduating from UW.

Jake Kocorowski

How Chris Orr Fits with the Carolina Panthers

A brief chat with SI's AllPanthers.com about the former Badgers linebacker and what he could bring to the NFC South.

Jake Kocorowski