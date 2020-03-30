Jonathan Taylor in Top 30 of Sports Illustrated's Big Board

A Day 1 or Day 2 pick seems likely for Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, and once again a publication praises one of college football's most dynamic players.

This week, Sports Illustrated continued to reveal more of its "Big Board." Zack Baun came in at No. 39, but in the publication's latest reveal, Taylor comes in at No. 29. Check out the video above from SI on their scouting report of Salem, N.J., native.

On Tuesday, AllBadgers.com will publish an article with perspective on Taylor and where Kevin Hanson believes the back could find a home at the next level.

Last week, AllBadgers.com asked ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. about Taylor. First, the longtime NFL Draft analyst praised Taylor for his ability as a "a phenomenal runner."

"To run a 4.39(-second 40-yard dash) at 226 pounds (at the NFL Scouting Combine), as a running back when he’s securing the football -- and that’s the issue I’ll get to in a second -- but as a running back, he’s got vision," Kiper said. "He’s got burst, he shows balance in traffic. He can hit the home run. He can outrun, with that 4.39 speed, defensive backs to pay dirt. If this was 1985 when it was about a running game and a running back being a primary entity, he would be a top-15 pick despite the fumbling issues probably."

Kiper then went on to discuss Taylor's history of coughing up the ball at UW and also the need to improve his pass catching skills.

Where Taylor could fit in terms of franchises, Kiper did not necessarily list any, though he believes the back could be a huge pick up in the second round if the aforementioned concerns are addressed: