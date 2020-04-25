Indianapolis Colts Selects Jonathan Taylor in Second Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Jonathan Taylor ran past and through college football opponents the past three seasons, and now he will play at the next level for the Indianapolis Colts.

The AFC South franchise selected Taylor with the No. 41 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. The MMQB's Albert Breer first reported the news, which included a trade that bumped the Colts up three spots.

Taylor finished his career as one of the greatest backs not just in Wisconsin history but in FBS lore. He was named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (all for his 2018 and 2019 seasons).

During those three years at UW, he ran for 6,174 yards on 6.67 yards per attempt and 50 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, Taylor carried the ball a career-high 320 times for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five scores. On top of his Doak Walker and All-American honors mentioned previously, he also claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors for the third straight year.

On Jan. 3, Taylor announced that he would forego his senior season to head to the NFL. In a press release, Wisconsin listed more FBS records set by the Badger:

• Rushing yards by a freshman: 1,977

• Rushing yards by a sophomore: 2,194

• Rushing yards by a player through his sophomore season: 4,171

• Rushing yards by a player through his junior season: 6,174

• Rushing yards in any two-year span: 4,197

• Rushing yards in any three-year span: 6,174

At the NFL Scouting Combine, he showcased his speed and agility in running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 4.24-second 20-yard shuttle and 7.01-second 3-cone drill.

Taylor joins Derek Watt (2016), Melvin Gordon (2015), James White (2014), Montee Ball (2013) and Bradie Ewing (2012) as Wisconsin running backs or fullbacks who have been selected in the NFL Draft in the past decade.

More Coverage of Jonathan Taylor from AllBadgers.com/Sports Illustrated