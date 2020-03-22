Jonathan Taylor Highlights on "The Jim Rome Show"

After an illustrious career at Wisconsin, former running back Jonathan Taylor now looks ahead to the 2020 NFL Draft that will take place late next month.

The Salem, N.J., native, unanimous first-team All-American and two-time Doak Walker Award winner hopped on as a guest to "The Jim Rome Show" late last week. Among the discussion topics included his preparation for the NFL Scouting Combine -- of which he locked in a 4.39 40-yard dash -- proving he can catch the ball out of the backfield and more.

The full 13-plus minute conversation is embedded below for listening, but here are some the highlighted excerpts from the March 19 chat.

*On the process that ultimately led to his decision to declare for the NFL Draft:

"I think the biggest thing is when you're making that decision, you want to kind of go by a few logistics as far as what do you have left to accomplish on the field. What do you want to showcase? What do you want to to prove on the field? Then you have to look at the classroom. How far are you away from graduating? Are you close? Are you far away?

"You kind of look at those logistics. And then you look at the timing as far as kind of what are the scouts saying? What are you projected to go? If all three of those things align in your favor, then you kind of think, 'OK, this might be a great opportunity for me.' So those are things that I really looked at, as far as making that decision."

*On what Taylor's accomplishments mean to him and how much pride does he have in being able to do that at Wisconsin?

"It's an honor. When I when I look at all those accolades, it's really an honor. When you think about it, walking into the running back meeting room, you see all those guys on the All-America wall, NFL wall, it kind of set the bar. They put a challenge up and saying, 'Hey, the next group of guys in this room, try and beat this,' so it's an honor to carry on that tradition and raise that bar. Then I can't wait for the next group of guys in that room who go and break the bar and set it even higher because that's just all you want. It's a fraternity. When you walk into the University of Wisconsin as a running back and you just want to see the next group of guys do well, so you just try to push them as much as you can."

*How he prepared for the combine (how much was "football work" and how much was actually dedicated to the drills seen there):

"I think the biggest thing, football comes naturally for a lot of guys. A lot of guys it's still football, so a lot of the portion was really focusing on the drills because a lot of the drills are technique oriented. For example the 40(-yard dash), it's not about being super fast. Of course, there's a lot of guys who are naturally super fast, but a lot of guys improve their time simply off of technique. Same thing with the (20-yard) shuttle. Same thing with the broad (jump) and the vertical (jump). Everything is technique-based, so it's just working on that technique. Then when it's time to hit the field to do the position work and to prepare for that, you're locked in already just because you're a football player."

*What was the normal day of training before the Combine:

"So for me, I would get up around seven o'clock, 6:45 (in the morning), get ready, head over to EXOS. We're starting that starting at eight o'clock, so we usually have a speed session and a lift session twice a day. In the morning, the speed session would be an hour, the lift would be half an hour. You have lunch, you have a break. Then you come back in the afternoon. The speed session is half an hour, the lift is an hour. Then of course on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, in-between those two sets of sessions, you have position work. So there were some days, we're working out five times a day, and it's just all trying to prepare for that moment to take advantage of it."

*On how pleased he was to have the performance he had at the Combine that included that 4.39-second 40-yard dash:

"I was very pleased. Like you said, when it mattered most. A lot of people do a lot of training. It's one thing to do a lot of training, and it's another thing to actually put it all together when it counts. It's like having a week of practice, then not playing well in the game so you're always pleased when your work comes to fruition on the field. I think that was just something you had to take a deep breath before each drill and just remember the technique, things you've been working on for eight weeks and then cut it loose."

*On wanting to show at Wisconsin's pro day that he can catch the ball:

"That was important to me just because when you think of Wisconsin football, you think of power schemes, gap schemes, some zone. You don't really think of getting a back out in space and let him use his ability to catch the ball. Shout out to Coach (Paul) Chryst, because he made it a constant effort to put that in the scheme this year, to kind of complement me and show that ability because he knew I had it. It was only one season of doing that. I think we did a good job with that this year, but that's just another thing to check the box. Scouts definitely wanted to see more of me catching the ball, because I only had one year of doing so on the field. I think that's just something that I did a good job at pro day. I'm really, really happy with the performance there. That's just something I'm going to continue to work on, though, just to continue to prove that just because of the scheme that I come from."

*On the discussion of being an elite athlete, and if he deos things that others are not willing to do to get an edge:

"Yes, without a doubt. There are a lot of things that I like to do, especially during the summer, I would try to go and take hot yoga classes at least three times a week. During the season, of course with a busy schedule and school, I would try to take hot yoga classes, if not twice at least once a week in order to add more recovery to my body. I think the biggest thing is finding your edge. What helps you get to that high level and being able to maintain there? So you need to find whatever you can, in order to stay at that level and maintain it throughout the entire season."

*On if he has allowed himself to imagine what it's going to feel like to hear his name called at the NFL Draft?

"Yeah, it's gonna be a different kind of feeling. Like something you've never felt before, just because you had all the anticipation. You look at the free agency and ... now that the combine is over with and pro day is over with, kind of look at mock drafts. Before you were kind of blocking out all the noise and trying to focus up and know where you're going to go. But when you finally hear that name called and you know exactly where you're gonna be, you're gonna be filled with joy, but you're also gonna be ready to work. So it's going to be a fun time."