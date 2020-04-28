Sports Illustrated Grades for NFL Draft Selections of Jonathan Taylor, Zack Baun

If you checked out AllBadgers.com's live blogs for the 2020 NFL Draft, you saw each pick listed in our comments section -- courtesy of the magic of Sports Illustrated Draft Tracker technology. For the first three rounds, the publication also gave out publication grades.

A couple of Badgers -- running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun -- were picked on Day 2. For Taylor, who was scooped up by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round at No. 41 overall, SI's Draft Tracker and Andy Benoit gave the AFC South franchise a B+ grade for the selection, with this explanation:

NFL Films’s Greg Cosell has described Taylor as an Ezekiel Elliott level of runner. Taylor weighs 225, runs a 4.39 in the 40 and is both efficient and explosive working downhill. He does not offer Elliott’s receiving prowess, but the Colts already have Nyheim Hines to handle their third down duties. Taylor may have just been too much value for the Colts not to pursue early in the second round, but also consider this: Marlon Mack is scheduled for free agency after this season. Colts head coach Frank Reich comes from the Eagles, a franchise that has prioritized having running backs on cheap rookie deals. If Mack departs in 2021, the Colts now have a ready-made starter in Taylor at an affordable rate for the next three years—maybe four, if Taylor performs really well. (And that’s not to say Taylor can’t contribute immediately in 2020.) At that point, the Colts could repeat the cycle all over again, drafting Taylor’s replacement and letting Taylor leave. Because the one blemish on the stud runner: He already has the tread of 926 carries from his time at Wisconsin.

The New Orleans Saints selected Baun in the third round with the No. 74 overall selection on Friday night. Benoit gave the NFC South organization a B and noted the following:

Baun will likely play up on or near the line of scrimmage in New Orleans’s base defense. It’s a 4-3 scheme but the duties won’t be wildly different from what he did in Wisconsin’s 3-4. But really the intrigue here is in passing situations. Baun showed some pass rushing juice as a Badger, and the Saints like to play with two linebackers on all passing downs (even if they’re in dime defense, where they’ll go with just three D-linemen), and they often send one of them after the quarterback.

