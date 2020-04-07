Wisconsin Makes Final 10 for 2021 Recruit Jordan Moore

Many recruits have released their list of top programs recently, and on Monday evening, 2021 recruit Jordan Moore unveiled his via social media.

Wisconsin -- along with UCLA, Harvard, Virginia, UCLA, Maryland, Yale, Princeton, Syracuse, Duke and Boston College -- were among Moore's "Final 10" schools.

247Sports and Rivals designate the Towson, Md. (Loyola Blakefield), native as a three-star recruit. The former recruiting service reports 20 offers, the latter 19, while both list him as an athlete. Other reported opportunities at the next level include those from Army, Indiana, Navy, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Moore's Hudl profile lists him as 6'2 and 175 pounds and as a quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback.

