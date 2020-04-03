AllBadgers
Wisconsin Makes Top 7 for 2021 CB Kalen King

Jake Kocorowski

Before the weekend officially started, another prep standout from Michigan placed Wisconsin among his top schools.

2021 projected cornerback Kalen King announced his top seven programs via social media on Friday evening. Penn State, Michigan, Iowa, Arkansas, UW, Nebraska and Missouri made the cut.

King is a four-star defensive back by Rivals and 247Sports composite rankings. Both recruiting services report over 30 offers for the Detroit (Cass Tech) product that also include Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt and West Virginia.

Kalen's twin brother, Kobe, unveiled his top seven teams on Thursday night. Between the two brothers, the Badgers, Nittany Lions, Wolverines, Hawkeyes and Razorbacks were the programs listed by both.

None of Wisconsin's nine verbal commitments for the 2021 class are projected defensive backs. In the 2020 class, UW signed Colorado cornerback Max Lofy. With the set of 2019 Badgers, cornerbacks Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams, along with safety Titus Toler, all joined the program and the defensive backfield as scholarship players. 

Unfortunately, Williams announced in early February that he would have to leave football after another meniscus surgery.

