According to Naples, Fla. (Palmetto Ridge), prospect Kamonté Grimes, contact with Wisconsin started recently. Now, he has an offer from the Big Ten program in his hands.

The prep wide receiver stated his school's defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, P.J. Gibbs, reached out to UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard between a week to two weeks ago. Leonhard then contacted the prep wide receiver.

"We talked on the phone for a little bit, and then yesterday I talked with Coach (Alvis) Whitted on the phone for about an hour," Grimes told AllBadgers.com on Tuesday afternoon. "It was like 45 minutes to an hour, and he ended up offering me a scholarship at the end of our conversation."

Grimes admitted he was "really surprised" by the offer at the end of the talk, considering they were having what the 6'3, 200-pound Southwest Florida standout described as a "good conversation" with Whitted discussing his previous football and track background. The assistant coach did not talk about how Wisconsin could use him, "but he was definitely just talking about how he likes my length and stuff like that as a big receiver.

"Just being able to move and run routes and stuff like that and my football IQ," Grimes said.

At this time, Grimes stated he has 24 offers and hears the most from Nebraska, Indiana and Michigan. The three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals said he does not have any programs that are sticking out to him more than others, though it appears a trio of schools have emerged for some official visits.

"I'm going to end up going to Kentucky, Michigan, and hopefully Ohio State," Grimes said.

In terms of an ideal situation of when he would want to announce a decision, Grimes originally had hoped to commit during the summer; however he stated he "came to the realization that that probably wasn't happening."

"So my date, I really want it to be my birthday. September 13 is my birthday," Grimes said. "But depending on how the visits and stuff go, like there's a possibility that the visits will get pushed back to as far as December. Personally, I haven't taken any official visits yet, and ... I want to take visits to the colleges before I make my decision, so if I have to put my date all the way to after I take my official visits, I'll do that."

When asked about his interest in the Badgers and learning more about their football program, Grimes said he started researching the team more since Tuesday, "because I'm not gonna lie, I didn't know anything about Wisconsin football."

"I really didn't know much about them as a program, but I was definitely interested in learning a lot more about them."