Kickoff time, television info for Wisconsin-Northwestern is revealed
After this week's game against Rutgers, Wisconsin will travel to Evanston, Illinois and play on the shoreline of Lake Michigan against Northwestern. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
The Wildcats tore down their longtime home Ryan Field in the offseason. As they're building a new stadium, they are playing home games at a temporary stadium near the water.
With Northwestern's new stadium set to open in 2026, this will be Wisconsin's lone opportunity to play a game in the unique field, which is called Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, on Lake Michigan.
The Wildcats have struggled this season, compiling a 2-3 record. They were dumped 24-5 by Washington in their Big Ten opener and this past Saturday they were in the game against Indiana before giving up the final two touchdowns to lose 41-24. The Hoosiers, now ranked No. 23 in the nation, racked up 529 yards of total offense against Northwestern.
Like this week's game against Rutgers, the Badgers will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.