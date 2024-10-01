Kickoff time, television info for Wisconsin-Rutgers is revealed
Not that the Badgers can afford to overlook Purdue this Saturday, but as a heavy favorite to roll over the 1-3 Boilermakers it's easy to start looking ahead to the Week 7 showdown between Wisconsin and undefeated Rutgers.
The Badgers-Rutgers game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey will start at 11 a.m. CT and be televised on Big Ten Network. The start time and TV info hadn't been announced until Monday.
Rutgers (4-0) has racked up wins over Howard, Akron, Virginia Tech and Washington and they've done it with one a solid defense and behind former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has thrown for seven touchdowns and one interception while completing 61.5% of his passes for 761 yards.
The most intimidating presence the Scarlett Knights have on offense is running back Kyle Monangai, who is fifth in the nation with 589 rushing yards. He's averaging 6.1 yards per carry and found the end zone six times.
Rutgers plays at Nebraska this Saturday and if they win they could find themselves ranked in the top 25. Based on the teams that received votes but didn't land in this week's AP top 25, Rutgers (7 votes) is ranked 34th in the country.