Kickoff time, TV channel revealed for Wisconsin-Nebraska
Kickoff times have been announced for Week 13. Wisconsin's final road game of the season against Nebraska will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
The Badgers have three games left on their 2024 schedule as they look to pick up their elusive sixth win and become bowl-eligible for the 23rd straight season. They host No. 1-ranked Oregon this week before they travel to Lincoln to face Nebraska and then they will finish up the season at home against Minnesota.
The Cornhuskers are 5-4 and currently on a three-game losing streak. They just made a change at offensive coordinator and former West Virginia and Houston head coach Dana Holgerson will be calling plays to finish the season. They will travel to USC before hosting Wisconsin on Nov. 23.