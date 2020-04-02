AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Makes Top 7 for 2021 LB Kobe King

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Another high school recruit has released his top programs on social media, and Wisconsin once again makes the cut.

2021 projected inside linebacker Kobe King announced his top seven schools on Thursday evening. That includes Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Penn State, and UW.

In his tweet, he stated that his commitment is "coming soon," but no exact date was listed.

247Sports and Rivals both designate King as a high three-star prospect. 247Sports' composite rankings rate him as the No. 452 player overall and No. 20 inside linebacker in the country.

As has been documented by 247Sports and Rivals, Kobe King has a twin brother, Kalen, who is a cornerback in the 2021 class. Kalen is a four-star defensive back by Rivals and 247Sports composite rankings.

For what it is worth, Wisconsin currently holds two players out of its nine current verbal commitments that are projected to play inside linebacker for its 2021 class. That would be Bryan Sanborn (Lake Zurich, Ill.) and Jake Chaney (Lehigh Acres, Fla.).

More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 P Gavin Meyers Commits to Wisconsin, His "Dream School"

A chat with the specialist.

Jake Kocorowski

BuffsCountry Talks with 2022 RB Gavin Sawchuk

The prep back discusses the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's "Offensive Line U" List

Do you agree with the Fighting Irish over the Badgers?

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin LB Chris Orr Scouting Report, Potential Team Fit

A look at another Badger hoping to make waves at the next level.

Jake Kocorowski

Which NFL Teams Fit for Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz

"Obviously, the Badgers have one of the best running attacks, rushing attacks in the country and he's at the center of that, literally."

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 DL Mike Jarvis

Another offer announced on Wednesday.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 DT Marquise Brunson

A new offer to a defensive lineman in the next recruiting cycle.

Jake Kocorowski

Q&A: Former Wisconsin Morgan McDonald on Olympic Postponement

A chat with one of the Badgers' more prolific track and field athletes.

Jake Kocorowski

Inside How the Dunn Brothers Started the "Team 2020 Campaign"

The brothers talk about how this all came to be.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers' Olympic Aspirations, Like the Games Themselves, on Hold

How a canceled outdoor season and Olympic postponement affects a couple of Badgers running track standouts.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson