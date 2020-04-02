Another high school recruit has released his top programs on social media, and Wisconsin once again makes the cut.

2021 projected inside linebacker Kobe King announced his top seven schools on Thursday evening. That includes Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Penn State, and UW.

In his tweet, he stated that his commitment is "coming soon," but no exact date was listed.

247Sports and Rivals both designate King as a high three-star prospect. 247Sports' composite rankings rate him as the No. 452 player overall and No. 20 inside linebacker in the country.

As has been documented by 247Sports and Rivals, Kobe King has a twin brother, Kalen, who is a cornerback in the 2021 class. Kalen is a four-star defensive back by Rivals and 247Sports composite rankings.

For what it is worth, Wisconsin currently holds two players out of its nine current verbal commitments that are projected to play inside linebacker for its 2021 class. That would be Bryan Sanborn (Lake Zurich, Ill.) and Jake Chaney (Lehigh Acres, Fla.).

