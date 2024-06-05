Legendary Badgers RB Montee Ball on 2025 CFB Hall of Fame ballot
Wisconsin legendary running back Montee Ball is one of 77 players listed on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot that was released Monday.
At a school flooded with great running backs, Ball was one of the best. His 5,140 career rushing yards rank third in program history, but his 77 rushing touchdown rank No. 1. His 39 touchdowns in 2011 is tied with Barry Sanders for the most in a single season in college football history.
After being selected with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, things were not able to work out for Ball in the pros. He played in only three seasons, totaling 731 yards and five touchdowns.
Ball could become the 17th Wisconsin player or coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The official announcement of the class will be made in early 2025, with the induction ceremony taking place in December.