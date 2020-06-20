Wisconsin already has one projected defensive lineman for its 2021 class, and now Paul Chryst's program is in a top grouping for another standout reruit

On Thursday, 2021 defensive lineman Logan Fano released his list of top eight sschools. Wisconsin made the cut, along with Michigan, Utah, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Washington, BYU and Virginia.

Fano is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals. However, 247Sports's standalone rankings designate him as a four-star prospect.

Fano's Hudl profile lists him at 6'4 and 201 pounds and as an outside linebacker and defensive end. For that matter, the two recruiting services list him as a weak-side defensive end.

247Sports reports 14 offers overall for the Spanish Fork (UT) Timpview standout. Along with his top eight schools, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Oregon State have also reportedly presented opportunities.

Wisconsin holds one projected defensive lineman for its 2021 class in Mike Jarvis. The Medford (NJ) Shawnee product is a three-star recruit according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

