Look ahead: Wisconsin a big underdog at home against Alabama
The Wisconsin football team is focused on getting past South Dakota first, but a tantalizing tilt against Alabama at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., is creeping closer on the horizon. The experts view the Badgers as 16.5-point underdogs in the Week 3 matchup.
The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 4 in the latest iteration of the AP Top 25 coming fresh off a 63-0 shellacking over Western Kentucky. Star quarterback Jalen Milroe was 7 of 9 through the air for 200 yards and three touchdowns, adding 10 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Western Kentucky gained only 145 yards as an entire team. Alabama's defense looked as lethal as ever, but offensive-minded head coach Kalen DeBoer made things look a little different to open the season at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
It is only one game into the DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa, but it looks like Alabama will be competing with the class of the Southeastern Conference once again. Before traveling to Madison, they will host a tricky group-of-five team in USF at home in Week 2, while Wisconsin faces FCS-foe South Dakota.
The Badgers' Week 3 game at home against Alabama is arguably the biggest nonconference game that has ever been played at Camp Randall Stadium. A Wisconsin win could truly kickstart the Luke Fickell era and reignite some excitement into the program.
Most sportsbooks project that Wisconsin will be an underdog of more than two touchdowns at home. After the way things looked in Week 1 against Western Michigan, the Badgers will need to play an A+ game if they want any chance of taking down the Crimson Tide.