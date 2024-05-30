Looking at realistic expectations for Wisconsin football in 2024
When Wisconsin shockingly let go of Paul Chryst and hired Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, many people viewed it as a clear upgrade. Year one looked a lot like the past regime, so what would improvement look like in 2024? Let's dig into the possibilities...
Passing game
After bringing in offensive guru Phil Longo from North Carolina last season to call plays, many people thought we would see a new Wisconsin offense with a heavy passing attack. While it might've been an improvent from the past regime, their 220.2 passing yards per-game ranked No. 69 in college football.
Heading into 2024, Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke was brought in to improve that number. They return their top two receivers from a season ago, Will Pauling (837 yards) and Byrson Green (480 yards), but there are still questions about how dynamic the aerial attack can be.
If Wisconsin is able to even have around a top-40 passing offense in 2024, it will go a long way for its overall offensive outlook, something that Fickell and Longo were expected to improve.
Realistic expectations
Fickell was hired to raise the overall ceiling of this program. After going 7-6 last season, it looked like something all Badgers fans have seen before under Chryst. With realignment, the Big Ten has only gotten deeper, so what should fans expect in 2024?
A 9-3 season would be a success for this program and be another step in the right direction. A non-conference home game vs. Alabama makes their schedule look daunting, but Penn State, Oregon and Minnesota will all have to travel to Camp Randall.
There is a realistic chance that this team is betting underdogs in only three games, so Fickell and his staff need to show a sense of program development and elevate this team above their preseason expectations. An 8-4 season should be expected, but a 9-3 season or better would be a success.