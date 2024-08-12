Luke Fickell says Badgers have 'two really good, really capable QBs'
Wisconsin's ongoing quarterback battle between Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke and returning redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke continues to dominate headlines during fall camp. Head coach Luke Fickell seems more than pleased with what he's seen from both signal callers.
"We’ve got two really good, really capable QBs now. I don't think anybody on this entire team would bat an eye at whoever is the QB," Fickell told reporters on Sunday. “I haven't had it that since I've been a head coach, so I feel good about that."
According to Wisconsin reporter Zach Heilprin, Van Dyke has separated himself away from Locke and will be, "Wisconsin’s starting QB in the final practice in Platteville, he took all the 1st-team reps during a 2+ hour scrimmage."
Van Dyke was heavily expected to ultimately become the team's starting quarterback when he was brought in as a high-profile transfer in the offseason. Despite his experience edge over Locke, all signs have pointed towards Wisconsin's top returnee at the position having a great preseason.
Locke made three starts under center last season for the Badgers, totaling 777 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception. That is far less than Van Dyke's 30 career starts at Miami, so the fact that the competition has carried this far into camp proves a level of improvement. The fact that Fickell and his staff trust their No. 2 option that much will provide depth at the position heading into the season.