Luke Fickell says 'sometimes you gotta be a man and stand up' after USC loss
As nearly two-touchdown underdogs on the road against No. 13 USC in Week 5, Wisconsin's back was against the wall before the game even kicked off. Then they jumped out to a 21-10 halftime lead and looked primed to pull off the upset, but that all changed after the break.
The Trojans outscored the Badgers 28-0 in the second half, resulting in a major missed opportunity.
"It's always hard when things aren't clicking, when things aren't going well and you're not winning, I mean it's difficult, it's hard," head coach Luke Fickell said. "You're trying to continue to motivate and make sure everybody is on the same page, you know it's a tough game. They chose to come here, we all chose to put ourselves in this situation, knowing that the Big Ten is something that is completely different now, so this is what we wanted, this is what we asked for and now we got it."
Wisconsin was out-gained 205 yards to 82 in the second half. USC averaged 5.2 yards per play and completely dominated the half. It looked like Fickell and his staff came prepared out of the bye week, but USC head coach Lincoln Riley made adjustments after halftime and the Badgers had zero answers.
Two Badgers turnovers played a big factor in the Trojans putting together three straight touchdown drives, but they simply outplayed Wisconsin, and Fickell realizes that.
"In the second half, you can't say it's one dropped punt, that's not what it is," Fickell said. "It's a combination of things that we gotta find our way to be able to get the momentum back when things are going against us and that's probably as big an issue right now as there is."
Wisconsin is now 2-2 with a daunting Big Ten schedule just getting underway. They have games against currently-undefeated Rutgers, Penn State, and Oregon, with Minnesota and Iowa also looming in pivotal rivalry matchups.
"Sometimes you gotta be a man and stand up and we're all going to find out how we can handle adversity and how we can handle ourselves and what we can do to grow," Fickell said.
Their first opportunity to respond comes at home against 1-3 Purdue this week. The Badgers then have road games against Rutgers and Northwestern. Fickell and his staff will need to find some rhythm quickly if they want to extend their bowl game streak to 23 straight years this postseason.