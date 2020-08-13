AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Makes Top 11 for 2021 DT Marquise Brunson

Jake Kocorowski

The Badgers make another top list for a 2021 recruit.

Projected defensive tackle Marquise Brunson tweeted his list of top 11 programs on Wednesday. Wisconsin made the cut, along with N.C. State, James Madison, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Maryland, UConn, Minnesota, Florida International and Old Dominion.

The Hudl profile for Brunson lists him at 6'3 and 275 pounds. The Virginia Beach, Va. (Princess Anne), native is ranked a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. 

As of Aug. 13, 247Sports composite rankings designate him as the No. 89 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 48 player in the state of Virginia for the 2021 class.

Rivals now reports 19 offers. Other reported opportunities outside of his top 11 came from Power Five programs Northwestern, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Wisconsin currently has one projected defensive lineman already for the class of 2021 in Medford, N.J. (Shawnee), native Mike Jarvis.

2021 WR Skyler Bell Announces Time He Will Commit

The 2021 wide receiver from Watertown, Conn. (The Taft School), already announced his top five schools last week, along with his decision date of August 16 -- which is this upcoming Sunday.

As seen in the above tweet, Bell announced on Wednesday the time and what social medium he will declare his decision on. 

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. Rivals reports 15 offers overall for the prep wide out, which includes the aforementioned five programs and other Power Five schools like Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Virginia.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jack Coan Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Will there be a season? *shrugs* But Jack Coan picks up another honor!

Jake Kocorowski

Paul Chryst on Effects of Recruiting with Pandemic, Postponed Season

"It might be a different way to do it, but the end game is no different."

Jake Kocorowski

Paul Chryst, Barry Alvarez Discuss Potential of Spring Football, Eligibility

Wisconsin's head coach spoke about spring football and more on Tuesday afternoon

Jake Kocorowski

Barry Alvarez Discusses Big Ten Postponement, His 'Hollow Feeling'

More from the Wisconsin athletic director and his chat with the media

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Reactions Around the Big Ten

A lot of coverage from Sports Illustrated and our team channels.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

Southern Illinois Announces Non-Conference Matchup with Wisconsin for 2027

According to the university's statement, it will be "the largest payout in school history" for the Salukis.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten Conference Declares 'Postponement' of Football, Fall Sports

The news finally drops.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

Badgers' Reactions to Postponement of 2020 Football Season

More thoughts from Wisconsin college athletes regarding the conference's decision.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 In-State Forward, Wisconsin Target Announces Commitment Date

The Badgers still appear to be in the hunt.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: A Roller Coaster Start to the Week

A check on what's going on around college athletics as we head into Tuesday.

Jake Kocorowski