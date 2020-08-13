Wisconsin Makes Top 11 for 2021 DT Marquise Brunson

The Badgers make another top list for a 2021 recruit.

Projected defensive tackle Marquise Brunson tweeted his list of top 11 programs on Wednesday. Wisconsin made the cut, along with N.C. State, James Madison, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Maryland, UConn, Minnesota, Florida International and Old Dominion.

The Hudl profile for Brunson lists him at 6'3 and 275 pounds. The Virginia Beach, Va. (Princess Anne), native is ranked a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.

As of Aug. 13, 247Sports composite rankings designate him as the No. 89 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 48 player in the state of Virginia for the 2021 class.

Rivals now reports 19 offers. Other reported opportunities outside of his top 11 came from Power Five programs Northwestern, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Wisconsin currently has one projected defensive lineman already for the class of 2021 in Medford, N.J. (Shawnee), native Mike Jarvis.

2021 WR Skyler Bell Announces Time He Will Commit

The 2021 wide receiver from Watertown, Conn. (The Taft School), already announced his top five schools last week, along with his decision date of August 16 -- which is this upcoming Sunday.

As seen in the above tweet, Bell announced on Wednesday the time and what social medium he will declare his decision on.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. Rivals reports 15 offers overall for the prep wide out, which includes the aforementioned five programs and other Power Five schools like Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Virginia.