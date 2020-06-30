This week, the Big Ten Network started to release its All-Decade team selections based on a panel of 24 voters. Jonathan Taylor and Chris Borland claimed honors on Monday at running back and linebacker, respectively -- but another couple of Badgers also received some accolades.

As seen on the Wisconsin on BTN Twitter account later on Monday afternoon, running back Melvin Gordon and linebacker T.J. Watt were declared as All-Decade second-team selections.

Both were instrumental in the success of the UW football program during the 2010s, and for that matter, the two have gone on to have success with AFC organizations in the NFL.

During their time in Madison, however, both shined inside Camp Randall Stadium and around the conference.

UWBadgers.com's profile of Watt showcased his breakout 2016 season that eventually boosted him up the NFL Draft boards. He recorded a team-leading 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries that year. He also claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with first-team and second-team All-America selections by various publications.

As UW's profile of the Kenosha (WI) Bradford product states, Gordon became a unanimous consensus first-team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up, He also received the Grange-Griffin Big Ten offensive player of the year and Ameche-Dayne Big Ten running back of the year awards during his 2014 season.

Gordon ranks No. 4 all-time in UW history for career rushing yards (4,915) and owns the school record for yards per carry (7.79). The back also set a single-season mark of 2,587 yards during his standout 2014 campaign.

As BTN looks at the offensive linemen on Tuesday, be sure to check back with AllBadgers.com for more on the network's All-Decade team selections.