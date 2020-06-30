AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

T.J. Watt, Melvin Gordon Named as BTN All-Decade Second-Team Selections

Jake Kocorowski

This week, the Big Ten Network started to release its All-Decade team selections based on a panel of 24 voters. Jonathan Taylor and Chris Borland claimed honors on Monday at running back and linebacker, respectively -- but another couple of Badgers also received some accolades.

As seen on the Wisconsin on BTN Twitter account later on Monday afternoon, running back Melvin Gordon and linebacker T.J. Watt were declared as All-Decade second-team selections.

Both were instrumental in the success of the UW football program during the 2010s, and for that matter, the two have gone on to have success with AFC organizations in the NFL.

During their time in Madison, however, both shined inside Camp Randall Stadium and around the conference.

UWBadgers.com's profile of Watt showcased his breakout 2016 season that eventually boosted him up the NFL Draft boards. He recorded a team-leading 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries that year. He also claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with first-team and second-team All-America selections by various publications.

As UW's profile of the Kenosha (WI) Bradford product states, Gordon became a unanimous consensus first-team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up, He also received the Grange-Griffin Big Ten offensive player of the year and Ameche-Dayne Big Ten running back of the year awards during his 2014 season.

Gordon ranks No. 4 all-time in UW history for career rushing yards (4,915) and owns the school record for yards per carry (7.79). The back also set a single-season mark of 2,587 yards during his standout 2014 campaign.

As BTN looks at the offensive linemen on Tuesday, be sure to check back with AllBadgers.com for more on the network's All-Decade team selections.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Five-Star Guard

The Badgers present an opportunity to one of the nation's best players for the 2021 class.

Jake Kocorowski

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Wisconsin Fall?

Pat Forde reconfigured FBS programs into 10 conferences. Where do the Badgers stand in his Great Midwest Conference, and would they be favorites?

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Popeye Williams

Another offer by the Badgers for a would-be junior.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin LB Chris Borland Selected to BTN All-Decade Team

The former Badger 'backer gets the nod by the BTN voters.

Jake Kocorowski

Jonathan Taylor Selected to BTN's All-Decade Team

Much deserved honors for the former Wisconsin running back.

Jake Kocorowski

'America, Realigned': Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Great Midwest Conference

John Bohnenkamp and I discuss how the Hawkeyes and Badgers could fare in the Great Midwest Conference.

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Jack Sanborn in 2020

A new series starts on Monday, just two weeks out from the NCAA-approved preseason schedule. Just what would a standout, standard and subpar seasons look for particular Badgers?

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: June 28

We got everything from national news down to the Big Ten, ACC, SEC and more!

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Potential Walk-On Contributors Next Season

Where there are some questions for the Badgers in 2020, could some current or former walk-ons emerge to make an impact?

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

A couple of commitments, some recruits heading elsewhere, and some new offers. Let's break it all down!

Jake Kocorowski