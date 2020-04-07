Vince Biegel Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender with Miami Dolphins

In the past few weeks, former Wisconsin Badgers have either signed or agreed to terms on contracts with new teams.

For Vince Biegel, he is staying with the Miami Dolphins. The organization tweeted on Monday that the former UW linebacker "signed his restricted free agent tender." For that matter, the Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., native also confirmed the news via a social media picture that day.

What does a restricted free agent precisely mean in the NFL? Here is part of the explanation NFL.com laid it out in a March 18 article:

A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

In three years, Biegel has played with three different franchises. Originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he played one season with his home state organization before being cut prior to the start of the 2018 season. He found a home with the New Orleans Saints shortly thereafter, playing in 14 games.

Last September, the Dolphins traded for Biegel, and he went on to record 59 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 contests for the 2019 season.

During his time at Wisconsin, Biegel played in 54 games, including 40 starts. He finished his collegiate career with 21.5 sacks and 39.5 tackles for loss. In 2016, he claimed second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches, third-team all-conference accolades from the media.