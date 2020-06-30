Michael Deiter Selected to BTN's All-Decade Team

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Network continued its release of its All-Decade team, and of course, there was a Wisconsin offensive lineman announced as a part of it.

Michael Deiter joined five others from that specific position group selected for the honor, joining Indiana's Dan Feeney, Iowa's Brandon Scherff, Michigan's Taylor Lewan and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis and Billy Price.

Deiter's UWBadgers.com profile shows the Curtice, Ohio, native as a two-time, consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection. He finished as the program's record-holder for starts in a career (54). What is remarkable is that he accomplished the feat at center (16 games), left guard (24) and left tackle (all 14 games during the 2017 season).

In 2018 after he returned to the left guard spot, he claimed first-team All-America honors by two publications while receiving second-team nods by five others. He also was named the Rimington-Pace Big Ten offensive lineman of the year.

The versatile lineman will also be remembered for his one lone, career touchdown scored near the end of the 2017 win at Illinois. Though Alex Hornibrook threw Deiter the ball, he was behind the quarterback so it is officially known in the record books as a four-yard run to the end zone.

Deiter joins two other former Wisconsin standouts -- running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Chris Borland -- on the BTN All-Decade team. Two other Badgers, linebacker T.J. Watt and running back Melvin Gordon, were declared BTN All-Decade second-team selections on Monday as well.

Tune in later this week to see if other Badgers receive this distinction.

