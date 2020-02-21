It appears Wisconsin's coaching staff will have some change on the offensive side of the ball, as Michigan State announced on Friday morning that Ted Gilmore will head to East Lansing to become the Spartans' tight ends coach.

Gilmore recently finished his fifth season as Wisconsin's wide receivers coach, as he came to Madison when Paul Chryst took over the program starting in 2015.

Gilmore's impact will not only be felt on the field as a coach that could develop players, but he is also a dynamic recruiter that brought in talent to his position group and beyond.

Notable wide receivers that have been coached by Gilmore during his time at UW include Alex Erickson (first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2015), Jazz Peavy, Rob Wheelwright, Quintez Cephus (All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019), A.J. Taylor, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor.

Starting during the 2017 season, Gilmore also assumed the title of pass game coordinator for Chryst's offense.

In 2019, Wisconsin's aerial attack averaged 200.1 yards per game. Badgers wide receivers caught 145 of the 246 completions delivered last season, led by Cephus' 59 for 901 yards and seven touchdowns.

New Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, a former Wisconsin defensive back from 1990-94, called Gilmore a "true difference maker" in a tweet after the program's announcement.

Stay tuned to AllBadgers.com for more about the situation and more.