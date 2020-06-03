2021 DL Mike Jarvis Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin goes out to "The Garden State" once again on the recruiting trail and receives a commitment from 2021 prospect Mike Jarvis.

From Medford, N.J. (Shawnee), Jarvis announced his decision to play for the Badgers on Wednesday.

247Sports (both composite and standalone) rankings rate him as a three-star lineman, while Rivals designates him as a two-star recruit.

The latter recruiting service reports 20 offers for the mid-Atlantic standout that include Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

His opportunity to play college football from Wisconsin was no April Fool's joke, as he announced the offer on the first of that month. He later told AllBadgers.com that defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield delivered the good news.

On his Hudl profile, which lists him at 6'5 and 250 pounds, Jarvis is listed as a defensive tackle and a guard. 247Sports projects him as a strong-side defensive end, with Rivals calling him a defensive tackle.

According to Shawnee Football's website, Jarvis recorded 87 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles as a junior last season.

Wisconsin now boasts 13 commitments for the class of 2021. He joins J.P. Benzschawel, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Riley Mahlman, Ayo Adebogun, Hunter Wohler, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney, Antwan Roberts, Jack Pugh and Darryl Peterson as those currently pledged for this recruiting cycle.

Other recent players who committed to Wisconsin from the state of New Jersey include running backs Jonathan Taylor and Jalen Berger in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

This is the second commit for head coach Paul Chryst and his staff this week, as Peterson announced his decision to play for the Badgers on Monday.

Be sure to check in with AllBadgers.com for more coverage of Jarvis's commitment.

