Coach on Wisconsin 2021 DL Commit Mike Jarvis: 'Humble' but 'Tenacious'

One trait Medford (NJ) Shawnee head coach Tim Gushue saw early on from Mike Jarvis as a high school freshman -- besides his 6'3, 200-pound frame -- was the competitiveness during practices.

Gushue, who has coached at the school going on his 37th year this upcoming season, explained that not only did he see that characteristic from the young ninth grader, but some of his upperclassmen teammates did as well.

"The older kids took him under their wing right away because they could see, 'OK, one he's a big kid. No. 2, he had the work ethic,'" Gushue told AllBadgers.com on Wednesday evening. "A lot of ninth graders, it takes them a while to figure it out. Not Mike.

"Mike didn't hesitate whether it was in the weight room, out on the field, whatever we were doing."

After a significant development between in the months between his ninth grade season and the start of his sophomore year, Jarvis moved up to varsity and started at defensive end for 12 games. Then after working at the three-technique defensive as a junior, he now stands as Wisconsin's 13th public commitment for the class of 2021.

Gushue explained how Jarvis built up his body up between the ninth grade season and his second-year campaign. The coach recalled his young student setting what he called a foundation with his diet. That included six egg whites and two bowls of oatmeal for breakfast.

In the weight room, Gushue stated "you could see he was really after it."

"He'd come in on a Monday. He goes, "Well Coach, oh we're doing upper body today? Well, I did chest yesterday with my dad,' Gushue said.

"I'm like, 'Mike, you need to like back off a little bit. You're in ninth grade, you don't need to be lifting weights five days a week."

Before the start of the sophomore season, Gushue and his staff eventually saw Jarvis gain 50 pounds from November of his freshman year. He proceeded to start those dozen games as a 10th grader at defensive end.

In 2019, Shawnee moved Jarvis inside on the line to a three-technique in their 4-2-5 scheme. According to Shawnee Football's website and confirmed by Gushue, Jarvis recorded 87 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles as a high school junior. The head coach also noted how the prep lineman is currently No. 10 on the school's all-time sack list.

"We felt he got so much better with his hands," Gushue said. "He was a way more physical player. He was ready to play inside, and we needed help inside. So he went inside and this past year, just every game, he got better and better and better.

"One thing I'll tell you about him, he doesn't like football. He loves football. He loves competition."

In terms of areas of strength on defense, Gushue discussed Jarvis' first step and that aforementioned improvement with his hands.

"The big part of defensive line play is you're almost like a boxer with your hands and things like that," Gushue said.

Along with his relentless pursuit, the coach complimented Jarvis on how he can physically dominate most other offensive linemen at the high school level.

"Now you line Mike up like a forearm's length outside of him, sometimes that kid can't even get him get his hands on him, that type of thing," Gushue said, "because he has a great first step.

"Then inside, he's physically dominant because he's so strong. So I think that's the kind of things that you look for."

Jarvis has blossomed into a college prospect with opportunities from significant Power Five schools. As of early June, 247Sports (both composite and standalone) rankings rate him as a three-star lineman. Rivals reports 20 offers for the New Jersey standout that include Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Gushue believes Jarvis has been "a Wisconsin guy from the time he was in like seventh grade." Now, he is slated to head to Madison as an early enrollee in January. The coach recalled how his lineman came over to his house after a Friday chat with the UW staff that ultimately confirmed his commitment to the program.

From Gushue's perspective -- who has spent 43 years in this line of work and has won three straight state championships at Shawnee heading into the 2020 season -- Jarvis has become a "great leader."

"Our culture at our school, we try to preach, 'Well done is better than well said,'" Gushue said. "So he's not going to come in Madison, be boastful and outrageous and talk a lot, but people are going to know right away that he's ready to go to work. He'll impress his teammates. He'll impress the coaches, fans.

"He's a humble young man, but he's tenacious, and he's gonna be a good one. I think his best football is ahead of him because he's gonna explode physically."