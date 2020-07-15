Wisconsin RB Nakia Watson Selected to Doak Walker Award Watch List

ONCE AGAIN ... another day, another Badger on a watch list.

Running back Nakia Watson was named as a Doak Walker Award watch list candidate, Wisconsin announced on Wednesday.

As stated on the official Doak Walker award website, it "was created in 1989 to recognize the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community."

Last year, Watson was the second-leading rusher for UW behind Jonathan Taylor -- gaining 331 yards on 4.5 yards per carry with a couple of touchdowns. His two biggest games on the ground came against non-conference opponents South Florida (14 carries, 80 yards, one touchdown) and Kent State (12 carries, 63 yards).

However, Watson also made a crucial impact on special teams. As he told me in a BadgerBlitz.com article in November, he played a role in communicating to other members of UW's kickoff return unit and also takes on the opposing team's "Most Dangerous Man," or MDM.

Of course, Taylor won the award after his 2018 and 2019 seasons. He responded to the news of Watson's watch list distinction:

