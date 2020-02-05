Four-star 2020 RB Jalen Berger Signs with Wisconsin
Jake Kocorowski
With most of the Wisconsin 2020 class sending in their National Letters of Intent in December, only one scholarship player has publicly committed to UW since then. That would be Newark, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep), running back Jalen Berger -- and that happened on live broadcast television right after the new year started.
The four-star standout became the 20th scholarship commitment for this recruiting cycle, and AllBadgers.com reveals its National Signing Day profile on yet another New Jersey running back coming to play for Wisconsin.
Recruiting Rankings
- 247Sports composite rankings: Four stars, 0.9378 rating; No. 135 player in the nation; No. 5 running back in the nation; No. 3 player in New Jersey
- 247Sports: Four stars, 91 rating; No. 248 player in the nation; No. 20 running back in the nation; No. 6 player in New Jersey
- Rivals: Four stars, 5.9 rating; No. 87 player in the nation; No. 5 all-purpose back in the nation
- ESPN: Four stars, 83 rating; No. 12 athlete in the nation; No. 25 player in the region; No. 5 player in New Jersey
Committed on Jan. 4, 2020 at the All-American Bowl
During the live national broadcast of the 2020 All-American Bowl on NBC, Berger chose Wisconsin over LSU, Penn State, Rutgers and UCLA.
"I just felt very comfortable at Wisconsin," Berger said during the telecast. "Built a great relationship with Coach (John) Settle and (head coach Paul) Chryst, and the o-line is just amazing, so the University of Wisconsin for me."
Profile
- Ht./Wt. (according to UWBadgers.com): 6'0, 190 pounds
- Hometown: Newark, N.J.
- Offers (according to Rivals): 31 (Wisconsin, among others like UCLA, Rutgers, Penn State, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee
- Accolades: 2020 All-American Bowl, 2020 Polynesian Bowl
