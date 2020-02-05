An In-Depth Look at Wisconsin's Class of 2020
Jake Kocorowski
With the dust beginning to settle as National Signing Day winds down, Wisconsin's scholarship class took its final shape on Wednesday.
Twenty commitments have turned into signees -- 19 of them doing so back on Dec. 18 as part of the early signing period.
On Wednesday afternoon, four-star running back Jalen Berger made his All-American Bowl announcement final in becoming the final piece of the Badgers' 2020 puzzle.
AllBadgers.com takes a quick look at the scholarship commits from this class. Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. also provides insight about Wisconsin from a national perspective. Coming up on Thursday, I will break down the walk-ons in a separate article.
Full List of Wisconsin's 2020 Scholarship Class
Player
Position
Hometown
Dylan Barrett
OL
St. Charles, Ill. (East)
Ben Barten
OL
Stratford, Wis. (Stratford)
Jalen Berger
RB
Newark, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep)
Tanor Bortolini
OL
Kewaunee, Wis. (Kewaunee)
Devin Chandler
WR
Huntersville, N.C. (Hough)
Cole Dakovich
TE
Waukesha, Wis. (Catholic Memorial)
Chimere Dike
ATH
Waukesha, Wis. (North)
Nick Herbig
OLB
Honolulu, Hawaii (St. Louis School)
Kaden Johnson
OLB
St. Paul, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy)
Cam Large
TE
Pomfret, Conn. (Noble & Greenough School)
Max Lofy
CB
Colorado Springs, Colo. (Pine Creek)
Cade McDonald
DE
Houlton, Wis. (Hudson)
Jack Nelson
OL
Stoughton, Wis. (Stoughton)
Malik Reed
ILB
Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler)
Isaac Smith
WR
Memphis, Tenn. (Saint Georges)
James Thompson, Jr.
DE
Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon)
Jordan Turner
ILB
Farmington, Mich. (Farmington)
Trey Wedig
OL
Oconomowac, Wis. (Kettle Moraine)
Aaron Witt
OLB
Winona, Minn. (Winona)
Preston Zachman
ILB
Elysburg, Pa. (Southern Columbia)
Four-Star/Five-Star Recruits
According to the three major recruiting services, here are the Wisconsin recruits that are rated either four-star or five-star prospects (five-stars are in bold):
- 247Sports composite: Jack Nelson, Nick Herbig, Trey Wedig, Kaden Johnson, Jalen Berger
- 247Sports (standalone): Jack Nelson, Nick Herbig, Chimere Dike, Trey Wedig, Kaden Johnson, Jalen Berger
- Rivals: Jalen Berger, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Nick Herbig, Kaden Johnson
- ESPN: Trey Wedig, Nick Herbig, Jack Nelson, Jalen Berger, Kaden Johnson (all are within the ESPN300 for the 2020 class)
Early Enrollees
Seven true freshmen -- Nelson, Herbig, Dike, Dylan Barrett, Jordan Turner, Cade McDonald and Preston Zachman -- all have started their collegiate journeys already as midyear enrollees. They will have the opportunity to participate in winter conditioning as well as spring practices.
Breakdowns by Positions
Wisconsin designated the scholarship signees by these positions on their National Signing Day page:
- Athlete: Chimere Dike
- Cornerback: Max Lofy
- Defensive end: James Thompson, Jr., Cade McDonald
- Inside linebacker: Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Preston Zachman
- Offensive linemen: Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini
- Outside linebacker: Nick Herbig, Kaden Johnson, Aaron Witt
- Running back: Jalen Berger
- Tight end: Cole Dakovich, Cam Large
- Wide receiver: Devin Chandler, Isaac Smith
From SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr.:
"Anytime you bring in one of the top classes in the Big Ten, it's good news. When you're Wisconsin, one of the top 15 type programs that has always seemed to do more with less -- it's even bigger.
The uptick should only enhance the Wisconsin brand heading into the 2020 season with some of the prospects new to the roster expected to make an impact. Why wouldn't they? This is likely the top group brought in by the Badgers in a decade.
The haul's star power, though, begins where one would expect -- up front. Jack Nelson, the top in-state prospect, is a prototypical offensive tackle recruit with immense length and plus athleticism. The SI All-American is already relatively sound and he's already working on the most important area for growth - physical development - as an early enrollee. The guy who may bookend with Nelson one day, Trey Wedig, is another towering prospect at 6-foot-7. He and two more offensive linemen will enroll this summer.
The other position we would expect UW to attract top talent in delivers in the 2020 haul, too. Running back Jalen Berger, out of New Jersey, profiles like a Wisconsin back at 190 pounds with the game to back it up as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. He plays with good contact balance, finishes runs with power and falls forward but does it all with better speed than his frame would indicate. Sound familiar?
You'd be shocked to know that linebacker is another strong Wisconsin position group with Kaden Johnson and Nick Herbig. Johnson works like a true edge presence with a good combination of speed and power while moonlighting as a wide receiver. Herbig is very quick and fluid at the second level with legit three-down ability as a pass rusher or in coverage.
Enhancing strengths is always a great way to recruit and it will help the Badgers bag a top five class in the Big Ten.
