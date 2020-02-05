An In-Depth Look at Wisconsin's Class of 2020

With the dust beginning to settle as National Signing Day winds down, Wisconsin's scholarship class took its final shape on Wednesday.

Twenty commitments have turned into signees -- 19 of them doing so back on Dec. 18 as part of the early signing period.

On Wednesday afternoon, four-star running back Jalen Berger made his All-American Bowl announcement final in becoming the final piece of the Badgers' 2020 puzzle.

AllBadgers.com takes a quick look at the scholarship commits from this class. Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. also provides insight about Wisconsin from a national perspective. Coming up on Thursday, I will break down the walk-ons in a separate article.

More analysis can be seen here previously from AllBadgers.com when we broke down Wisconsin's early signing period.

Full List of Wisconsin's 2020 Scholarship Class

As seen on UWBadgers.com:

Player Position Hometown Dylan Barrett OL St. Charles, Ill. (East) Ben Barten OL Stratford, Wis. (Stratford) Jalen Berger RB Newark, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep) Tanor Bortolini OL Kewaunee, Wis. (Kewaunee) Devin Chandler WR Huntersville, N.C. (Hough) Cole Dakovich TE Waukesha, Wis. (Catholic Memorial) Chimere Dike ATH Waukesha, Wis. (North) Nick Herbig OLB Honolulu, Hawaii (St. Louis School) Kaden Johnson OLB St. Paul, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy) Cam Large TE Pomfret, Conn. (Noble & Greenough School) Max Lofy CB Colorado Springs, Colo. (Pine Creek) Cade McDonald DE Houlton, Wis. (Hudson) Jack Nelson OL Stoughton, Wis. (Stoughton) Malik Reed ILB Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler) Isaac Smith WR Memphis, Tenn. (Saint Georges) James Thompson, Jr. DE Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon) Jordan Turner ILB Farmington, Mich. (Farmington) Trey Wedig OL Oconomowac, Wis. (Kettle Moraine) Aaron Witt OLB Winona, Minn. (Winona) Preston Zachman ILB Elysburg, Pa. (Southern Columbia)

Four-Star/Five-Star Recruits

According to the three major recruiting services, here are the Wisconsin recruits that are rated either four-star or five-star prospects (five-stars are in bold):

Early Enrollees

Seven true freshmen -- Nelson, Herbig, Dike, Dylan Barrett, Jordan Turner, Cade McDonald and Preston Zachman -- all have started their collegiate journeys already as midyear enrollees. They will have the opportunity to participate in winter conditioning as well as spring practices.

Breakdowns by Positions

Wisconsin designated the scholarship signees by these positions on their National Signing Day page:

Athlete: Chimere Dike

Cornerback: Max Lofy

Defensive end: James Thompson, Jr., Cade McDonald

Inside linebacker: Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Preston Zachman

Offensive linemen: Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini

Outside linebacker: Nick Herbig, Kaden Johnson, Aaron Witt

Running back: Jalen Berger

Tight end: Cole Dakovich, Cam Large

Wide receiver: Devin Chandler, Isaac Smith

From SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr.:

"Anytime you bring in one of the top classes in the Big Ten, it's good news. When you're Wisconsin, one of the top 15 type programs that has always seemed to do more with less -- it's even bigger. The uptick should only enhance the Wisconsin brand heading into the 2020 season with some of the prospects new to the roster expected to make an impact. Why wouldn't they? This is likely the top group brought in by the Badgers in a decade. The haul's star power, though, begins where one would expect -- up front. Jack Nelson, the top in-state prospect, is a prototypical offensive tackle recruit with immense length and plus athleticism. The SI All-American is already relatively sound and he's already working on the most important area for growth - physical development - as an early enrollee. The guy who may bookend with Nelson one day, Trey Wedig, is another towering prospect at 6-foot-7. He and two more offensive linemen will enroll this summer. The other position we would expect UW to attract top talent in delivers in the 2020 haul, too. Running back Jalen Berger, out of New Jersey, profiles like a Wisconsin back at 190 pounds with the game to back it up as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. He plays with good contact balance, finishes runs with power and falls forward but does it all with better speed than his frame would indicate. Sound familiar? You'd be shocked to know that linebacker is another strong Wisconsin position group with Kaden Johnson and Nick Herbig. Johnson works like a true edge presence with a good combination of speed and power while moonlighting as a wide receiver. Herbig is very quick and fluid at the second level with legit three-down ability as a pass rusher or in coverage. Enhancing strengths is always a great way to recruit and it will help the Badgers bag a top five class in the Big Ten.

