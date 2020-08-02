Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: August 2

AllBadgers
Football

Wisconsin Unveils Official Offers to Class of 2021

Looking at what the Badgers are sending some 2021 recruits.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Avery Powell

The Badgers extend an opportunity to yet another New Jersey prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin the 'Favorite' to Win Big Ten West by cleveland.com Media Poll

More preseason polls from Big Ten media not affiliated with Sports Illustrated publishers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Selected to Manning Award Watch List

The Badgers' QB1 with yet another early honor.

Jake Kocorowski

Reports: Big Ten Letter Discusses 'Preseason Camp' Start 'Decision,' Policies

Reported news about the conference and timing for fall camps to commence.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2023 Georgia Commit

An early 2023 offer to a Florida standout who is committed to an SEC program.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson Makes NFL Top 100 List

A list of top players in the league includes the former Badger QB as a top-five standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt Makes NFL Top 100 List

The second Watt brother to make the list.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Prospect Jerry Cross Commits to Penn State

Wisconsin misses out on one of six key in-state targets for the 2022 class.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 In-State Standout to Announce Commitment on Tuesday

The Milwaukee native plans on declaring his decision later today.

Jake Kocorowski