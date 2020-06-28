Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: June 28
Jake Kocorowski
As we wind down the month of June, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.
From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.
We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.
Sports Illustrated
The dynamic duo of Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to dish out some great college football content:
- Dellenger: 'There’s a Lot of Pain and Uncertainty': The Gloomy Impact of the Pandemic on Sports Broadcasting
- Dellenger: Mississippi's Flag, the NCAA and the Battle for Change in Jackson
SI All-American
The Elite 11 Finals are taking place this weekend in Nashville, and Sports Illustrated broke down the recruits partaking in the event. See what AllGators.com's Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey had to say about some of the nation's best prep signal callers.
SI also has a group of reporters covering the event. Be sure to follow SI All-American on Twitter.
Big Ten
Illinois
From Illini Now's Matthew Stevens:
- Illini LB Khalan Tolson On Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘I love to see that stuff’
- 2020 7-Foot Commit Brandon Lieb on Illinois: 'my dream school for so long'
- All Signs Point to Illini QB Brandon Peters Being Physically Ready In 2020
- Gov. Pritzker’s Phase 4 Reopening Plan Could Allow Illini Fans Inside Memorial Stadium
Iowa
From Hawkeye Maven's John Bohnenkamp:
- Monday's Statements Were A Sign To Prepare For A Different 2020 Season
- Ready To Play: Patrick McCaffery Moves On From Last Season
Maryland
From AllTerrapins.com:
- Class of 2021 forward lands Terp offer following "virtual evaluation"
- Several Schools Consistent with Philly Running Back Tysheem Johnson
- Maryland releases COVID-19 testing results
- Top Target Set to Tour Campus This Weekend
Michigan State
- From Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter: For Michigan State's Jesse Johnson, Coaching means Everything
Ohio State
From Buckeyes Now:
- Cornerback Devonta Smith Decommits from Ohio State, will Reopen Recruitment
- Aaron Craft, D'Angelo Russell Named to Big Ten All-Decade Third Team
- Jared Sullinger Named Second-Team Big Ten All-Decade
- Former Ohio State Star Evan Turner Named to Big Ten All-Decade First Team
Ole Miss
From The Grove Report's Nathanael Gabler:
- "Blessing in Disguise:" Tavius Robinson's Journey from Canadian Football to Ole Miss
- WATCH: Lane Kiffin, Kermit Davis Address MS Legislature Regarding State Flag
Purdue
- From Tom Brew at Boilermaker Country: Gambling Site: Purdue Has Nation's Most Difficult Football Schedule
Wisconsin
Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:
- Frank Kaminsky Named BTN Big Ten All-Decade Player of the 2010s
- Wisconsin 'Up There' for 2021 WR Skyler Bell
- Coaching Staff, Environment Lead 2021 CB Ricardo Hallman to Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Announces Two of 117 Student-Athletes Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 'Initial On Campus Screening'
From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape
Boston College
- From BC Bulletin's A.J. Black: With Boston College Football Back, The Safety And Health of Players Remains Top Priority
Duke
Georgia
- From Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin: Why Is It on Unpaid Athletes to Save the Financial Institution That Is College Athletics?
LSU
From LSU Country's Glen West:
- LSU 2021 Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Talks Elite 11 Camp, His Role Improving the 2021 Class
- Inside Garrett Dellinger’s Decision Process to Commit to LSU Football, What’s Next for the Talented Tackle?
N.C. State
From AllWolfpack.com's Brett Friedlander:
Oklahoma
From AllSooners.com's John E. Hoover:
- For James Winchester, Father's Day Carries a Profound New Meaning
- Oklahoma Announces New COVID-19 Measures as Student-Athletes Return to Campus
Oklahoma State
From Pokes Report:
- Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter Criticizes NCAA for Cowboy Hoops Penalties
- Anthony Diaz was Part of a Miracle and Now Could Be Part of the Oklahoma State Football Cure
South Carolina
- From Gamecock Digest's Chaunte'l Powell: With Recruiting Dead Period Extended, South Carolina Football Gets Creative