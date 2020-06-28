AllBadgers
Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: June 28

Jake Kocorowski

As we wind down the month of June, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.

We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.

Sports Illustrated

The dynamic duo of Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to dish out some great college football content:

SI All-American

The Elite 11 Finals are taking place this weekend in Nashville, and Sports Illustrated broke down the recruits partaking in the event. See what AllGators.com's Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey had to say about some of the nation's best prep signal callers.

SI also has a group of reporters covering the event. Be sure to follow SI All-American on Twitter.

Big Ten

Illinois

From Illini Now's Matthew Stevens:

Iowa

From Hawkeye Maven's John Bohnenkamp:

Maryland

From AllTerrapins.com:

Michigan State

Ohio State

From Buckeyes Now:

Ole Miss

From The Grove Report's Nathanael Gabler: 

Purdue

Wisconsin

Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:

From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape

Boston College

Duke

Georgia

LSU

From LSU Country's Glen West:

N.C. State

From AllWolfpack.com's Brett Friedlander: 

Oklahoma

From AllSooners.com's John E. Hoover:

Oklahoma State

From Pokes Report:

South Carolina

West Virginia

