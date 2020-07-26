AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: July 26

Jake Kocorowski

As July winds down, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.

We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.

Sports Illustrated

The SI national team continues to publish their outstanding college-based content:

SI All-American

From Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr. and the SI All-American staff:

Big Ten

Did you miss our SI publishers preseason All-Big Ten team, or the roundtable series from those publishers/writers who cover the conference? We got you covered here:

Indiana

From Hoosiers Now:

Illinois

From Illini Now's Matthew Stevens:

Iowa

Maryland

From AllTerrapins.com:

Michigan State

From Spartan Nation:

Penn State

From AllPennState.com's Mark Wogenrich:

Wisconsin

Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:

From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape

Clemson

Duke

From Blue Devil Country:

LSU

N.C. State

From AllWolfpack.com's Brett Friedlander:

Oklahoma

From AllSooners.com:

Ole Miss

From The Grove Report:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Interviews with recruits, a top list, a basketball offer and more!

Jake Kocorowski

SI Publishers Roundtable: Positions of Strengths, Weakness for Big Ten Teams

The last of our roundtable topics tackle where there are likely strengths and areas of potential concern heading into next season.

Jake Kocorowski

Catching Up with Wisconsin QB Commit Deacon Hill

On the class of 2021, his relationship with Wisconsin, an offer from a familiar Pac-12 program, and playing out his senior high school season.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Football: QB Jack Coan Selected to Maxwell Award Watch List

The Badgers' QB1 racks up another preseason honor.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Barry Alvarez Letter; 'Badgers Defend' Videos; Wisconsin-Notre Dame Talk

Catching up from the past couple of days.

Jake Kocorowski

SI Publishers Roundtable: Biggest Question for Big Ten Teams to Answer

The roundtable series returns looking at what is the biggest question mark for the Buckeyes, Badgers, Wolverines and others heading into next season.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Commits React to Being Named Candidates for SI All-America Team

"It’s pretty cool knowing that you’re recognized on that level ..." - Hunter Wohler

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Safety Selected to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The senior Badger defensive back receives an honor.

Jake Kocorowski

SI Publishers Roundtable: 'X-Factors' for Big Ten Teams

Our group of SI publishers/writers came together to chat about a variety of subjects

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Lineman Billy Schrauth on Recruiting Process, Wisconsin

A chat with the four-star standout about his current journey and where the Badgers stand currently.

Jake Kocorowski