Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: July 12

What, it's already nearing mid-July? With a lot that went down pertaining to college athletics this past week, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.

We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.

There certainly was a lot of news this week.

Sports Illustrated

The dynamic duo of Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to dish out some great college-based content:

Big Ten

Illinois

From Illini Now's Matthew Stevens:

Maryland

From AllTerrapins.com:

Michigan

From Wolverine Digest:

Ohio State

From Buckeyes Now:

Penn State

From AllPennState.com's Mark Wogenrich:

Wisconsin

Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:

From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape

Duke

From Blue Devil Country's Shawn Krest:

Florida

Florida State

LSU

Louisville

N.C. State

From AllWolfpack.com's Brett Friedlander:

Oklahoma

From AllSooners.com's John E. Hoover:

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

From The Grove Report's Nathanael Gabler:

South Carolina

Virginia Tech