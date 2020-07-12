AllBadgers
Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: July 12

Jake Kocorowski

What, it's already nearing mid-July? With a lot that went down pertaining to college athletics this past week, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.

We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.

There certainly was a lot of news this week.

Sports Illustrated

The dynamic duo of Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to dish out some great college-based content:

Big Ten

Illinois

From Illini Now's Matthew Stevens:

Maryland

From AllTerrapins.com:

Michigan

From Wolverine Digest:

Ohio State

From Buckeyes Now:

Penn State

From AllPennState.com's Mark Wogenrich:

Wisconsin

Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:

From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape

Duke

From Blue Devil Country's Shawn Krest:

Florida

Florida State

LSU

Louisville

N.C. State

From AllWolfpack.com's Brett Friedlander:

Oklahoma

From AllSooners.com's John E. Hoover:

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

From The Grove Report's Nathanael Gabler:

South Carolina

Virginia Tech

Football

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

A lot of basketball offers, a top six for a key 2022 prospect, and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Projected Center

A busy week of offers continued for the Badgers on Friday.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Prospect Braelon Allen on Top 6 Schools, Relationship with Wisconsin

A chat about his top half-dozen schools and the relationship he has built with the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Wisconsin Target Yanni Karlaftis Announces 'Decision Day'

Could an early August date yield good news for a four-star linebacker?

Jake Kocorowski

Quick Update on Wisconsin's COVID-19 Testing Results

Some confirmations from a UW official to AllBadgers.com that was initially reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Four-Star Prospect Braelon Allen Lists Wisconsin in Top 6

Hear more from the Fond du Lac (WI) standout later this weekend on AllBadgers.com

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2023 Forward

An early offer from Greg Gard and his staff to a 2023 prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Forward

The men's basketball program continues to send out offers to 2021 prospects.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten to Play 'Conference-Only Schedules' for Fall Sports This Season

It becomes the first Power Five conference to announce a huge decision if sports can be played.

Jake Kocorowski

Barry Alvarez on Big Ten Conference News, Camp Randall Game Day Experience, Notre Dame

"No matter how many home games we have this season, game day at Camp Randall Stadium will look different. We will not be able to accommodate a full stadium."

Jake Kocorowski