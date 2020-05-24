Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 24th
Jake Kocorowski
As Memorial Day weekend continues heading into Sunday, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.
From the Big Ten to the SEC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.
We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.
Sports Illustrated
The dynamic duo of Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to dish out some great college football content:
- Dellenger: Growing Optimism Enabling Officials to Plan for Essential Summer Workouts
- Dellenger: Back on the Bayou, an Unfiltered Bo Pelini Is Ready for His Second Act
- Forde: How Altered Academic Calendars Could Impact Winter College Athletics
Big Ten
Illinois
More standout work from Matthew Stevens at Illini Now, especially with his piece on Illinois and its success in landing transfers:
- 'Sometimes, Divorce Is a Good Thing': How & Why Lovie Smith Turned Illinois Into ‘Transfer Portal U’
- Illini Land Commit From Their Highest-Rated OL Prospect Since 2018
Indiana
From Tom Brew of Hoosiers Now:
- Justin Smith To Transfer, Thanks Indiana Teammates, Fans in Tweet as He Exits
- Breaking News: 5-Star Guard Khristian Lander Officially in Indiana's 2020 Class
Iowa
From Hawkeye Maven publisher John Bohnenkamp:
Michigan
More recruiting insight about the Wolverines, who now rank No. 10 in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings:
- Michigan Commit Film Study: J.J. McCarthy
- Announcement Primer: 2021 Outside Linebacker Junior Colson
- Michigan Staff Impresses Elite 2023 Tight End Mac Markway
Michigan State
From Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter:
Wisconsin
Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:
- His Prep Career Complete, Max Lofy Looks to Next Level with Wisconsin
- Dean Oliver on D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Trevor Anderson Last Season: 'They Just Evolved'
- 'We're Hungry': Wisconsin Assistant Dean Oliver on 2019-20 Team, What's Ahead
From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape
Boston College
- From B.C. Bulletin's A.J. Black: Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Quarterback Emmett Morehead
Florida
Florida State
LSU
- From Glen West of LSU Country: Will LSU Football Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. Play Offense and Defense as a Junior in 2021?
Notre Dame
From Bryan Driskell and the folks at Irish Breakdown:
- What Schools Do the Best Job Recruiting and Developing Five Stars
- 2020 All-American Candidates: Notre Dame Offense
- 2020 All-American Candidates: Notre Dame Defense
- Freshman Chris Tyree Brings Home Run Talent to the Backfield