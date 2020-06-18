NCAA Division I Council Announces Approvals of Preseason Schedule for Football

The NCAA Division I Council announced on Wednesday evening that it gave the approval of a blueprint for a college football preseason.

The plan set forth was originally recommended by the Division I Football Oversight Committee last week. It presumes that if a program's first football game is set to take place on Sept. 5, players "may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23."

The period between July 24 and Aug. 6 would be a time where players "may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day)."

Those aforementioned activities stated in the recommendations include, as seen verbatim:

*Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

*Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

*Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

In this two-week span of time, the student-athletes will receive a mandated two days off.

A program's "preseason practice period" will then commence a day later on Aug. 7 with an "acclimatization period" of five days. "Up to 25 on-field practices" could take place thereafter.

That being said, Wisconsin starts its season a day earlier on Sept. 4 against Big Ten East opponent Indiana inside Camp Randall Stadium. Because of that Friday night opener compared to the assumed Saturday date, AllBadgers.com will work to confirm with UW that the team would start this model on July 12.

UW's football program started voluntary strength and conditioning activities on Monday. Head strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej told reporters that 100 of 123 players were in attendance.