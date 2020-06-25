AllBadgers
Recruiting Dead Period Extended (Again) by NCAA Until August 31

Jake Kocorowski

Thursday afternoon brought more recruiting news affecting not just Wisconsin, but all of the NCAA Division I programs.

The NCAA's Division I Council announced that it has once again lengthened the current recruiting dead period through August 31. This is in effect for all sports.

"The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis," an NCAA statement released on Thursday said. "A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur."

Wisconsin normally uses the month of June for a significant portion of its official visits, showing prospects Madison in the summertime. Though the football program has not been able to utilize those specific trips this year, UW has still received five verbal commitments since Memorial Day. Those include tight end Jack Pugh, defensive lineman Mike Jarvis, outside linebackers Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers, and cornerback Ricardo Hallman.

In midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the extension of the dead period, Wisconsin has conducted virtual visits with recruits like Jarvis, Hallman and 2021 wide receiver target Skyler Bell.

Though the recruiting dead period has been extended through Aug. 31, recruits at this time can go on-campus to visit schools on their own with their families. However, there can be no in-person interaction with any of the staff.

As of 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Wisconsin's 2021 class includes 15 public commitments. It currently ranks 12th and 13th in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals, respectively.

