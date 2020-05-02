The NCAA One-Time Transfer Rule and Wisconsin

Although the NCAA Board of Governors provided updated recommendations regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) rules earlier this week, the discussed one-time transfer waiver for five sports to allow players immediate eligibility to play for their new program appears to have stalled.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors released a statement that included the topic of transfers.

Its Transfer Waiver Working Group "recommended that waiver guidelines allow the opportunity for a one-time transfer waiver for student-athletes in the five sports not legislatively allowed to transfer and compete immediately." However, the board stated those modifications to the current procedures for women's and men’s basketball, football, men's hockey and baseball "are not appropriate at this time."

Here is the excerpt of the statement:

The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time. Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period.

Sports Illustrated noted that the board "can still vote to alter the transfer rules in May."

That being said, AllBadgers.com wanted to look at a few Badgers in recent memory -- both of whom have transferred to and transferred from the university in the past five years -- who would have been impacted if the one-time transfer rule would have been approved and set to take effect at that particular point in time of their arrival in Madison.

The Past: Micah Potter (Coming to Wisconsin)

This obviously is the biggest name. Potter's battle to play for the full 2019-20 basketball season went very public, especially when the appeal took place during the early part of the season and head coach Greg Gard voicing his displeasure. The Ohio State transfer ultimately lost and sat the first 10 games before making his debut on Dec. 21 against the Milwaukee Panthers.

Potter provided a huge spark for the eventual co-Big Ten regular season champions. He finished the season averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as the team finished 16-5 in its final 21 contests.

The big question here is what exactly Wisconsin could have done with Potter in the lineup the entire 2019-20 campaign? The team went 5-5 in its first 10 games, and his presence on the boards could have turned the tide in the handful of losses.

The Present: Kobe King (Leaving Wisconsin, Heading to Nebraska)

King's very public departure from Wisconsin came in late January, and in mid-April, he officially signed with Nebraska. In 19 games, he scored 10 points per contest on 45.9% shooting. At the time he left, the La Crosse, Wis., native was the team's leading scoring in conference play.

The NCAA still needs to vote on the issue; however, if they vote to not allow the one-time transfer waiver this season to suit up immediately, he will technically have to sit for one season. That being said, he could apply for a waiver to participate in games immediately once college basketball starts back up.

The Present: Aron Cruickshank (Leaving Wisconsin, Heading to Rutgers)

Another Badger who decided to head elsewhere in January, Cruickshank left the football program and eventually transferred to Rutgers. Before that, he averaged 29.3 yards per kickoff return with two touchdowns on that special teams unit for Wisconsin during the 2019 season. He also became a threat in the rushing game in gaining 138 yards on 13 carries and a score on the ground.

Cruickshank never redshirted, but like King under current the rules, he would need to apply for a waiver to be eligible to play immediately.

Wisconsin plays in Piscataway against Rutgers in 2021.

Past: Nick Nelson (Coming to Wisconsin)

Both Nelson and Chris James transferred to UW before the 2016 season, and the former eventually became a consensus first-team all-conference corner during a 13-1 season in 2017.

In 2016, Wisconsin had a solid starting cornerback duo in Sojourn Shelton and Derrick Tindal during Jim Leonhard's first year as a college football assistant coach. However, Natrell Jamerson missed six games with a left leg injury. Lubern Figaro took over, but depending upon how Nelson would have adjusted during that season, perhaps he could have also assisted in the defensive backfield further.