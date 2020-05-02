AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

The NCAA One-Time Transfer Rule and Wisconsin

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Although the NCAA Board of Governors provided updated recommendations regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) rules earlier this week, the discussed one-time transfer waiver for five sports to allow players immediate eligibility to play for their new program appears to have stalled.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors released a statement that included the topic of transfers. 

Its Transfer Waiver Working Group "recommended that waiver guidelines allow the opportunity for a one-time transfer waiver for student-athletes in the five sports not legislatively allowed to transfer and compete immediately." However, the board stated those modifications to the current procedures for women's and men’s basketball, football, men's hockey and baseball "are not appropriate at this time."

Here is the excerpt of the statement: 

The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time. Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period.

Sports Illustrated noted that the board "can still vote to alter the transfer rules in May."

That being said, AllBadgers.com wanted to look at a few Badgers in recent memory -- both of whom have transferred to and transferred from the university in the past five years -- who would have been impacted if the one-time transfer rule would have been approved and set to take effect at that particular point in time of their arrival in Madison.

The Past: Micah Potter (Coming to Wisconsin)

This obviously is the biggest name. Potter's battle to play for the full 2019-20 basketball season went very public, especially when the appeal took place during the early part of the season and head coach Greg Gard voicing his displeasure. The Ohio State transfer ultimately lost and sat the first 10 games before making his debut on Dec. 21 against the Milwaukee Panthers. 

Potter provided a huge spark for the eventual co-Big Ten regular season champions. He finished the season averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as the team finished 16-5 in its final 21 contests.

The big question here is what exactly Wisconsin could have done with Potter in the lineup the entire 2019-20 campaign? The team went 5-5 in its first 10 games, and his presence on the boards could have turned the tide in the handful of losses.

The Present: Kobe King (Leaving Wisconsin, Heading to Nebraska)

King's very public departure from Wisconsin came in late January, and in mid-April, he officially signed with Nebraska. In 19 games, he scored 10 points per contest on 45.9% shooting. At the time he left, the La Crosse, Wis., native was the team's leading scoring in conference play.

The NCAA still needs to vote on the issue; however, if they vote to not allow the one-time transfer waiver this season to suit up immediately, he will technically have to sit for one season. That being said, he could apply for a waiver to participate in games immediately once college basketball starts back up.

The Present: Aron Cruickshank (Leaving Wisconsin, Heading to Rutgers)

Another Badger who decided to head elsewhere in January, Cruickshank left the football program and eventually transferred to Rutgers. Before that, he averaged 29.3 yards per kickoff return with two touchdowns on that special teams unit for Wisconsin during the 2019 season. He also became a threat in the rushing game in gaining 138 yards on 13 carries and a score on the ground.

Cruickshank never redshirted, but like King under current the rules, he would need to apply for a waiver to be eligible to play immediately.

Wisconsin plays in Piscataway against Rutgers in 2021.

Past: Nick Nelson (Coming to Wisconsin)

Both Nelson and Chris James transferred to UW before the 2016 season, and the former eventually became a consensus first-team all-conference corner during a 13-1 season in 2017. 

In 2016, Wisconsin had a solid starting cornerback duo in Sojourn Shelton and Derrick Tindal during Jim Leonhard's first year as a college football assistant coach. However, Natrell Jamerson missed six games with a left leg injury. Lubern Figaro took over, but depending upon how Nelson would have adjusted during that season, perhaps he could have also assisted in the defensive backfield further.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Programs do Wisconsin Fans Count as Rivals?

It might be an easy answer regarding two for the Badgers, but what about others in football? In other sports?

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

An Organic Network of Badgers Linebackers in the NFL Grows

"It's that Badger network, man. It's awesome to have."

Jake Kocorowski

More NIL Coverage from Sports Illustrated

A statement from an Wisconsin's senior associate athletic director for external communications, and more Sports Illustrated coverage

Jake Kocorowski

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

Could be a big night for some Badgers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

SI Draft Tracker

Carter Higginbottom, 'Boogie,' Shines in His Roles for Wisconsin

Dancing, speeches, scout team. How a Wisconsin walk-on has embraced duties that many outside the program may not notice.

Jake Kocorowski

How Zack Baun Fits with the New Orleans Saints

A chat with the Saints News Network to discuss what could be expected of the consensus All-American when he gets down to New Orleans.

Jake Kocorowski

by

John Hendrix

Wisconsin Offers 2021 WR Skyler Bell

A new offer to a Connecticut product who already has released his Top 6 earlier this month.

Jake Kocorowski

Philadelphia Eagles "Agree to Terms" with Former Wisconsin RB Corey Clement

Another Badger back stays in the NFL.

Jake Kocorowski

NCAA Announces Support for Updates to 'Name, Image, Likeness' Rules for Student-Athletes

Seems like a big step for student-athletes for all three NCAA division levels.

Jake Kocorowski

How Jonathan Taylor Fits with the Indianapolis Colts

A chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson about the AFC South franchise's selection of the Wisconsin running back and how he fits into its offense.

Jake Kocorowski