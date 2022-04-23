Skip to main content

[Watch] Spring practice takeaways: new coaches in action

A quick video analyzing some of the key takeaways from this spring with a focus on coaching changes and their impact.

Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their final practice of spring football on Friday evening. 

With all 15 spring practices out of the way, All Badgers will take a look back at some of the more meaningful takeaways from the five weeks of action in the coming days. 

Today, we break down the noticeable impact that some of the coaching changes from this off-season have had on the roster, strategy, and overall health of the program in a quick video. 

The brief discussion touches on new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, offensive line coach Bob Bostad, and recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner. 

