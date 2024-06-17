All Badgers

New college football rankings give fresh look at challenging Wisconsin schedule

Half of the top-10 teams in the rankings are from the Big Ten.

Joe Nelson

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs the ball during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs the ball during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

How good is the Big Ten going to be in 2024 and how lucky are the Badgers that they don't have Michigan or Ohio State on the schedule? The answer to the second part of the question is very lucky, while the first part of the question can be answered in part by looking at the new college football rankings from Pro Football Focus.

Georgia and Texas are the top-two teams in the outlet's rankings, but then comes a flurry of Big Ten teams: Michigan (3), Ohio State (4), Oregon (6), Penn State (8), Washington (9), Iowa (18) and USC (23).

Sandwiched between Ohio State and Oregon is Wisconsin's Week 3 opponent, Alabama, at No. 5.

The Badgers are No. 30, followed by Maryland (36), UCLA (42), Minnesota (47), Illinois (49), Nebraska (53), Purdue (59), Michigan State (61), Rutgers (62), Northwestern (64) and Indiana (87).

Wisconsin's schedule when pairing opponents with their rank on the PFF list shows that the Badgers have five games against top-25 teams.

Opponent

PFF rank

Western Michigan

112

South Dakota

N/A

Alabama

5

USC

23

Purdue

59

Rutgers

62

Northwestern

64

Penn State

8

Iowa

18

Oregon

6

Nebraska

53

Minnesota

47

The hardest stretches look to be the back-to-back against 'Bama and USC and then three straight very difficult games against Penn State, Iowa and Oregon.

Published
Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON

Home/Football