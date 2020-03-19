AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Report: New England Patriots to Sign Former Wisconsin DL Beau Allen

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Another Wisconsin Badger reportedly finds a new home in the NFL.

Defensive lineman Beau Allen will sign with the New England Patriots, according to a report by Adam Caplan on Wednesday. For that matter, the AFC East organization also wrote a story on Caplan's tweet later that day.

A six-year NFL veteran, NFL.com's profile of Allen notes the former Badger has played in 90 games at the next level between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The past two seasons, he has suited up for the NFC South organization. He recorded 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 13 contests in 2019.

Caplan -- who according to his Twitter profile can be heard on radio on the SiriusXM NFL Radio network, FOX Sports Radio, SB Nation Radio, among others -- also reported the financials of the deal:

The Eagles selected Allen in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played at Wisconsin between 2010-13 and participated in 54 career games as both a defensive tackle and nose tackle. According to UW's player profile of the defensive lineman, he finished his career as a Badger with 94 career tackles, 15 for loss, along with eight sacks.

It appears Allen will reunite with former Badger teammate, running back James White, in New England.

More Badgers in the NFL Coverage from AllBadgers.com

More AllBadgers.com Coverage from Wisconsin Pro Day

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two 2021 Recruits List Wisconsin Among Top Programs

Some quick recruiting news.

Jake Kocorowski

Though a "Weird Ending," Brevin Pritzl "Grateful for the Moments" at Wisconsin

"We went out as champions, and that's something that not a lot of people get to say."

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Finishes in Top 20 of AP Poll

Ranked at the end of the season after a season.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Wins ESPN's BPI-Projected NCAA Tournament Simulation

Seriously.

Jake Kocorowski

REPORT: Former Wisconsin FB Derek Watt to Sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

Two of the three Watt brothers reportedly reunite!

Jake Kocorowski

REPORT: Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert to Sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Another Badger gets paid.

Jake Kocorowski

Johnny Davis Claims 2020 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball Award

Honors received for the Badger signee!

Jake Kocorowski

Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin Pro Day Interview Highlights

Some interview excerpts from his time with reporters last week.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Make Matt Miller's NFL Draft 400

More love for former Wisconsin players from one of the most renown draft experts.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Cancels April 18th Open Football Practice, UW Band Concert

More events canceled at UW including the Crazylegs Classic, according to athletic director Barry Alvarez.

Jake Kocorowski