Report: New England Patriots to Sign Former Wisconsin DL Beau Allen

Another Wisconsin Badger reportedly finds a new home in the NFL.

Defensive lineman Beau Allen will sign with the New England Patriots, according to a report by Adam Caplan on Wednesday. For that matter, the AFC East organization also wrote a story on Caplan's tweet later that day.

A six-year NFL veteran, NFL.com's profile of Allen notes the former Badger has played in 90 games at the next level between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The past two seasons, he has suited up for the NFC South organization. He recorded 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 13 contests in 2019.

Caplan -- who according to his Twitter profile can be heard on radio on the SiriusXM NFL Radio network, FOX Sports Radio, SB Nation Radio, among others -- also reported the financials of the deal:

The Eagles selected Allen in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played at Wisconsin between 2010-13 and participated in 54 career games as both a defensive tackle and nose tackle. According to UW's player profile of the defensive lineman, he finished his career as a Badger with 94 career tackles, 15 for loss, along with eight sacks.

It appears Allen will reunite with former Badger teammate, running back James White, in New England.

