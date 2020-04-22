As the 2020 NFL Draft approaches this week, AllBadgers.com will unveil its scouting reports/draft profiles of Badgers who could hear their names called this upcoming weekend. We kick it all off with one of Wisconsin's team leaders from a season ago.

Chris Orr played in 50 career games -- 30 of them starts -- as a Badger. In his final year at UW, he was second on the team in tackles (78), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (11.5).

As predecessors and former teammates T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly have found homes at the next level, Orr will be another Badger linebacker with the chance to play on Sundays.

Measurables (per UW 2019 fall roster)

Height: 6'0

Weight: 224 pounds

Accolades

Consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019

Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist

Pro Day Results

Player 40-Yard Dash 20-Yard Shuttle 3-Cone Drill Broad Jump Vertical Jump Bench Press Chris Orr 4.65 seconds 4.08 seconds 6.99 seconds 110.0" 36.5" 20 reps of 225 pounds

*Results courtesy of UW

Strengths

For Orr, it's a combination of on- and off-the-field attributes. His leadership qualities were apparent early on in his career, and his presence during the 2019 season helped Wisconsin's defense rebound to once again become one of the best in the nation.

As placekicker Collin Larsh told reporters after a crushing upset loss at Illinois on Oct. 19, "Chris Orr is the best leader that I've ever been around."

Especially in that final season, Orr's film demonstrates his ability to be a presence in the opposing teams' backfield. His combined football IQ and speed allowed him to attack opponents' run games and found his way to the quarterback when called upon.

His performance at Wisconsin's pro day in March also allowed him to show his agility and speed to all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

According to NFL.com's combine tracker, his 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle would have been tops among all designated linebackers who participated in that test. His 6.99 three-cone drill would have placed him fifth in that group, and his 36.5" vertical jump would have had him ranked eighth. He also bench pressed 225 pounds 20 times.

After pro day in March, he told media that he believes he can contribute in the third phase of the game as "a head-hunter on special teams."

Areas to Watch

With all the talk about players' measurements, Orr does not necessarily have the height of other recent Wisconsin inside linebackers that have gone on to the NFL (though not by much). Both T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly are listed at 6'1 and 6'2 on their respective NFL.com profiles.

Orr displayed his abilities in pass rush and run defense during the season, but after he performed on the field work during Wisconsin's Pro Day on March 11, the DeSoto, Tex., native also wanted to show that he could run.

"I'm pretty athletic," Orr told reporters inside the McClain Center. "In our scheme, I didn't have to do too much, opening up and running and flipping my hips crazy. So I know that was a little bit of a knock on me, but I just wanted to show my athleticism, and I think I did that."

Looking at the next level, Orr believes he possesses a versatility that he can provide to NFL teams.

"I feel like I'm pretty good in the run game," Orr said. "I added pass rushing to my skill set. It's helped me out a lot, and I feel pretty solid in coverage."

