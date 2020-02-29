AllBadgers
Reactions to Jonathan Taylor's 40-Yard Dash at the 2020 Scouting Combine

Jake Kocorowski

We all knew Jonathan Taylor was fast, but just how fast would he be timed? Well, we found out on Friday night.

At the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Wisconsin running back recorded an official 4.39-second 40-yard dash in front of scouts and personnel. 

According to NFL.com's combine tracker, that 4.39-second mark places him No. 1 out of all running backs who performed the drill inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Among all prospects in Indy who ran the 40 at the annual showcase as of Friday evening, he ranked tied for fifth with Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay and Memphis wide receiver Antonio Gibson.

Only four other wide receivers -- Alabama's Henry Ruggs III (4.27), Southern Mississippi's Quez Watkins (4.35), Baylor's Denzel Mims and Memphis' Darnell Mooney (both at 4.38) -- ran faster than Taylor in that particular test heading into the weekend. 

Taylor's sprints, especially his first one where he was unofficially clocked at 4.41 seconds, drew some reactions from current and former Badgers and various media. Here are a few responses to his big night in Indianapolis.

From Badgers

Melvin Gordon

James White

Dare Ogunbowale 

J.J. Watt

Ron Dayne

Chris Orr

Garrett Groshek

Logan Brown

Josh Seltzner

Madison Cone

From Media 

ESPN's Chris Fowler

FOX's Joel Klatt

ESPN's Louis Riddick

Even Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged Taylor's performance, and that was prior to the official time was announced.

After performing his drills, Taylor went to Twitter to send his thanks:

