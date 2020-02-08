AllBadgers
Four Badgers Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Jake Kocorowski

On Friday afternoon, the NFL unveiled its list of 337 players that will participate in the 2020 edition of its scouting combine. Four Wisconsin Badgers  -- outside linebacker Zack Baun, center Tyler Biadasz, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and running back Jonathan Taylor -- will perform during the annual extravaganza that takes place in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 to March 1.

Baun led the team in sacks (12.0) and tackles for loss (19.5) on way to consensus second-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten honors. The Brown Deer, Wis., native also participated in last month's Senior Bowl in Mobile.

One of two unanimous first-team All-Americans for Wisconsin during the 2019 season, Biadasz started 41 consecutive games. The Amherst, Wis., product claimed this year's Rimington Trophy, given to college football's best center.

UW reinstated Cephus on Aug. 19 after being found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault earlier that month. He rejoined the team later that day and became the team's most productive receiver. He led the Badgers in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown catches (seven), often reeling in contested throws and being the program's best deep threat.

A two-time Doak Walker Award winning back from New Jersey, Taylor also claimed unanimous first-team All-America honors the past two seasons, becoming the first Badger to do so in program history. He ran for 6,080 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns in three years from 2017-19. 

In January, Biadasz, Cephus and Taylor announced their decisions to forego their respective final year at Wisconsin to declare for the NFL Draft.

