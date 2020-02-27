AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Interview Highlights

Jake Kocorowski

Before he begins his testing at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor spoke with media on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Chatting with reporters, Taylor discussed his path from UW -- where he gained over 6,000 yards rushing, 55 total touchdowns and claimed two Doak Walker Award honors -- to the podium he was standing on.

"It’s been a long journey," Taylor said. "Speak about three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, great teammates surrounding me, great leaders surrounding me all three years. To go on to Phoenix, Ariz., and training at EXOS with top guys around the country, competing to get better, and now you’re here at this point. Really it’s about getting to meet the coaches and letting them know who you are, not just on the field but off of the field.”

AllBadgers received the above video from EagleMaven's Ed Kracz, and here are some of the transcribed excerpts from Taylor's time as seen below:

*On what's the biggest thing about his game that he wants to answer about his game at the combine:

"One of the biggest things is being effective on third down. A lot of guys think Wisconsin football is power football and outside zone schemes -- which it is --but Coach (Paul) Chryst did a great job of making an emphasis point to put me in space, to be able to showcase that ability."

*On if there is a back in the NFL right now that he models his game after or someone that reminds him of himself:

"So growing up, my favorite running back was Arian Foster, hence the reason why I got (No.) 23. I just think he was so smooth for his size, in and out of his cuts, so that’s just some guy I try to model my game after.”

*On taking a lot of carries at Wisconsin:

"So really, I think this is a shoutout to Coach 'K' (Ross Kolodziej) and the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Wisconsin. Those guys did a great job of giving you the knowledge of what you need to do to prepare your body as well as putting you in positions to prepare your body for the workload of the season. 

"I really think that’s kudos to them for giving guys the knowledge towards recovery. Things you need to do after a game, before a game, in the offseason to prepare you for that kind of workload.”

Below is a video from PackerCentral's Bill Huber as well. Be sure to check out the article he wrote yesterday regarding Taylor.

AllBadgers.com wants to thank EagleMaven's Ed Kracz and PackerCentral's Bill Huber for the videos and additional information from Indianapolis. Be sure to check out all of their coverage at their respective sites.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin-Michigan Q&A with WolverineDigest

A look at Juwan Howard's team from SI's Michigan experts!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Michigan: How to Watch, Game Previews, Projected Starters

How to catch all the action in Ann Arbor tonight!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Impresses in NFL Scouting Combine Bench Press

That's a big-time performance.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Michigan Wolverines

A look at Wisconsin's next opponent.

Jake Kocorowski

Tyler Biadasz NFL Scouting Combine Interview Highlights

Check out what the former Badger had to say during parts of his availability here.

Jake Kocorowski

Reports: Former Wisconsin G Kobe King Commits to Nebraska

Per multiple reports, the former Badgers basketball guard now will play in Lincoln.

Jake Kocorowski

Reports: Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz to Not Workout at NFL Scouting Combine

The former Badger spoke with reporters on Wednesday morning.

Jake Kocorowski

VIDEOS: D'Mitrik Trice on Wisconsin and Big Ten Standings; Nate Reuvers

Some excerpts from Tuesday's player availability

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch: Feb. 25

Movin' up (in some projections)

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ct33

NFL Draft 2020: Wisconsin Badgers in Pre-Scouting Combine Mocks

Taking a look at where some former Badgers are projected before a big week!

Jake Kocorowski