Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Interview Highlights

Before he begins his testing at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor spoke with media on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Chatting with reporters, Taylor discussed his path from UW -- where he gained over 6,000 yards rushing, 55 total touchdowns and claimed two Doak Walker Award honors -- to the podium he was standing on.

"It’s been a long journey," Taylor said. "Speak about three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, great teammates surrounding me, great leaders surrounding me all three years. To go on to Phoenix, Ariz., and training at EXOS with top guys around the country, competing to get better, and now you’re here at this point. Really it’s about getting to meet the coaches and letting them know who you are, not just on the field but off of the field.”

*On what's the biggest thing about his game that he wants to answer about his game at the combine:

"One of the biggest things is being effective on third down. A lot of guys think Wisconsin football is power football and outside zone schemes -- which it is --but Coach (Paul) Chryst did a great job of making an emphasis point to put me in space, to be able to showcase that ability."

*On if there is a back in the NFL right now that he models his game after or someone that reminds him of himself:

"So growing up, my favorite running back was Arian Foster, hence the reason why I got (No.) 23. I just think he was so smooth for his size, in and out of his cuts, so that’s just some guy I try to model my game after.”

*On taking a lot of carries at Wisconsin:

"So really, I think this is a shoutout to Coach 'K' (Ross Kolodziej) and the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Wisconsin. Those guys did a great job of giving you the knowledge of what you need to do to prepare your body as well as putting you in positions to prepare your body for the workload of the season.

"I really think that’s kudos to them for giving guys the knowledge towards recovery. Things you need to do after a game, before a game, in the offseason to prepare you for that kind of workload.”

