Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Results

Jake Kocorowski

Four Wisconsin Badgers were invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and running back Jonathan Taylor was next in line after wide receiver Quintez Cephus to perform the on-the-field drills. While Cephus worked out on Thursday, Taylor participated in the various tests on Friday ...

... and he definitely electrified under the lights of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Taylor recorded a sub-4.4 second 40-yard dash, setting social media ablaze with reactions.

Based off of NFL.com's draft profile of Taylor and its combine tracker, here is a full breakdown of all of his results:

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (first among running backs who participated, tied for fifth among all players who ran drill through Friday)
  • Vertical Jump: 36" (tied for 11th out of 28 from the position group who participated)
  • Broad Jump: 123" (tied with four other players for ninth out of 27 backs who performed drill)
  • 3-Cone Drill: 7.01 seconds (fourth out of 11 backs who performed drill)
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.24 seconds (sixth out of 16 backs who performed drill)
  • Bench Press: 17 reps of 225 pounds (16th out of 23 backs who performed drill)

With his performance in Indianapolis, along with his college resume, the question now to be asked is -- where will he land in the 2020 NFL Draft?

*Video courtesy of PackerCentral's Bill Huber

