Jonathan Taylor Records Blazing 40-Yard Dash Time at 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Yeah, Jonathan Taylor is fast.

At the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Wisconsin running back recorded an official 4.39-second 40-yard dash in front of scouts and personnel on Friday night. His first two runs unofficially came in at 4.41 and 4.42 seconds.

According to NFL.com's combine tracker, that 4.39-second mark places him first of all running backs who performed the drill inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Among all prospects in Indy who ran the 40 at the annual extravaganza as of Friday evening, that would place him tied for fifth with Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay and Memphis wide receiver Antonio Gibson.

Only wide receivers Henry Ruggs III (4.27), Quez Watkins (4.35), Denzel Mims and Darnell Mooney (both at 4.38) ran faster than Taylor in that event heading into the weekend.

Also forgot to mention, he performed the feat after weighing in at 226 pounds earlier in the week.

On Thursday, Taylor bench pressed 225 pounds 17 times. Be sure to check back with AllBadgers.com on Saturday for Taylor's full NFL Scouting Combine results and more.

Taylor finished his time in Madison as one of the greatest backs not just in Wisconsin history but in college football lore. A two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year, the New Jersey native ran for 6,174 yards on 6.7 yards per carry and 50 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, Taylor rushed for 2,003 yards on 6.3 yards per attempt and 21 touchdowns on way to his third consecutive, consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection. On top of that, he enhanced his presence in the offense as he became a pass-catching threat -- reeling in 26 passes for 252 yards and five receiving scores.

His 26 total touchdowns led the FBS.

